Ctg turns into a city of festivity

CHATTOGRAM Dec 4: Chattogram has turned into a city of festivity with enthusiasm of hundreds of thousands of people amid the grand rally of Prime Minister and Awami League (AL) President Sheikh Hasina.

Chattogram City and North and South District AL organised the huge mass gatherings at the railway Polo Ground where Sheikh Hasina delivered her address after a long time. It was Sheikh Hasina's second appearance in the public gathering outside Dhaka following the rally in Jashore on November 24 after over 27 months since the Covid-19 outbreak.

The city was in festivity while people from all walks of life as well as leaders and activists of AL became enthusiastic. Arrival of Sheikh Hasina enthralled the leaders and activists not only in Chattogram but also the entire southern region.

On the arrival of the Prime Minister, hundreds of thousands of people throng the rally ground at Chattogram from early morning and within few hours, the ground became full to the brim.

The crowd then spilled over the surrounding areas, roads and empty places, meaning the city turned into a human sea before arrival of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the stage at 03:05pm which was made in the shape of a boat.

Earlier, since the morning, mass people, women and supporters were seen marching towards the venue in procession chanting slogans "Joy Bangla, Joy Bangabandhu" and holding colourful placards, banners, festoons, wearing colourful T-shirts, caps on heads, head bands, beating drums, carrying election symbol boat as well as national and party flags.

Women in large and small groups as well as individually waited in the queue at the gate with smiling faces to enter the venue.

Hundreds of thousands of leaders and followers of Awami League and its associate bodies from different districts of Chattogram division and adjoining areas joined the rally in fleet of reserve buses, pickups, motorcycles while many were seen joining the rally on foot.

A group of people, who came from Sandeep, said they arrived at the venue early to secure their place in the front row. Due to a huge crowd, they feared that they might not be able to enter the venue if they were late, they added.

Colourful arches and gates have been constructed on various roads of the town with the posters and banners of the Prime Minister. AL leaders set up banners, balloons, festoons and posters welcoming the Prime Minister and the party chief in various areas of the city including , Kazir Dewri, Halishahar, Lalkhan Bazar, Tiger Pass, Dewan Hat, Kadamtali, New Market, Anderkilla and other areas.

Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) has carried out beautification works on different roads ahead of the rally, including cleaning and painting footpaths, decorating flyovers with colourful lights and renovating dilapidated roads in different areas.

From the morning at the Polo Ground, local singers and cultural activists performed till the beginning of the rally to cheer up the crowd.

AL leaders said that the Prime Minister in the recent party forum meeting expressed her intention to give more time to the party from now on. The AL chief plans to visit different districts in phases before the 12th National Election. As part of this, the first public meeting was held at Jashore Stadium on November 24 where she apparently started her party's electoral campaign for the 12th parliamentary election likely to be held in 2024.

After the rally on Sunday, she will address as the chief guest the party rally on December 7 at the Sheikh Kamal Cricket Stadium in Cox's Bazar.

In these public meetings, the party President gives new messages to the people as well as AL leaders and activists.

Earlier in the morning, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in Chattogram on a day-long visit to attend a number of programmes.

During the visit, the Prime Minister attended the President Parade-2022 at Bangladesh Military Academy in Bhatiary here.

In the afternoon, the Awami League President addressed at Railway Polo Ground on a 160 feet long stage built in the shape of a boat.

The port city wore a festive look as arches have been put up at different points.

Chattogram is abuzz with leaders and activists of the Awami League gearing up for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's first rally in the port city in a decade.

After landing in Sitakunda's Bhatiari, the head of government inspected a parade at the Bangladesh Military Academy. The rally started at noon and the Prime Minister arrived in the meeting venue at 3:00pm.

PM opens 29 projects: Prime Minister and Awami League (AL) President Sheikh Hasina opened 29 development projects and laid foundation stones of six others from the meeting venue, all aimed to benefit directly this southeastern district.

She inaugurated the development schemes and laid the foundation stones while addressing a grand rally of hundreds of thousands of enthusiastic people at the historic Polo Ground.

While opening the development projects, the Prime Minister said, "I brought these uplift schemes as gift for the people of Chattogram in the month of victory."

Chattogram city, north and south district units of the ruling AL organised the mammoth public gathering that turned into a human sea.

The inaugurated development schemes by the Premier include the Halda River and Dhurong Canal Bank Conservation and Flood Control Project in Fatikchari and Hathajari upazilas of the district, Rehabilitation (1st Revised) Project through Slope Protection Work in 72 No. Polder Erosion Prone Area of Sandwip upazila and Permanent Rehabilitation scheme (2nd Revised) comprising Polders of 64/1A, 64/1B, 64/1C of Banshkhali upazila.

Other development projects include Sitakunda Technical School and College, Fatikchari Technical School and College and Raozan Technical School and College under Technical and Madrasa Education Department, the construction work of a 6-storey building of Darul Uloom Alia Madrasa under Kotwali police station, a 5-storey building and a 4-storey administrative building, workshop, one-storey service area and rainwater storage in Sitakund Technical School.

Among other projects, the construction work of 4-storey building of Sontoshpur high school in Sandip upazila and 10 storey academic building of Govt. City College under Double Mooring Thana was also opened.

Construction of a 10-bed Mother and Child Welfare Centre at Hinguli at Mirsharai and Chunti 10-bed Mother and Child Welfare Centre at Lohagarh under the Department of Health Services is also opened.

The prime minister also laid foundation stone of six development projects that include construction of ancillary facilities including jetties in Mirsharai and Sandwip parts of Chattogram under the Ministry of Shipping, establishment of UN Green Garden with modern facilities in Panchlaish residential area under the Ministry of Housing and Public Works and construction of BPC building in Chattogram under the power department.

The Polo Ground and its surrounding areas such as Tiger Pass, Lalkhan Bazar, Kazir Dewri and New Market areas have become full to the brim by the people and the AL leaders and activists.

AL's next public meeting is scheduled to be held at the Sheikh Kamal International Stadium in Cox's Bazar on December 7.

Earlier, on March 28, 2012, the prime minister attended a meeting of 14- party grand alliance led by the Awami League at the Polo Ground.







