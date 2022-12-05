We create, they destroy: PM





Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina speaking at a large public meeting that turned into a human sea at the historic Polo Ground in Chattogram on Sunday. photo: pid

This is the second such meeting in Chattogram after Jashore where she kicked off the nationwide electoral campaign ahead of the 12th parliamentary elections slated to be held in early 2024. "We want your blessings and cooperation so that the war criminals and killers can't play ducks and drakes with the fate of Bangladeshi people after coming to power again," she said. The Prime Minister was addressing as chief guest a grand rally of thousands that turned into a human sea at the historic Polo Ground here on Sunday afternoon.

The Prime Minister opined that all should be united against the Jamaat-BNP, the political parties of war criminals, killers and patrons of the killers of the Father of the Nation who are still doing politics on the soil of Bangladesh and may come to power again. "I want you to promise raising two hands that you will vote for the 'boat' to give Awami League another chance to serve you as you did in the previous elections," she appealed to the people.

She reminded all that the BNP did not give anything to the people rather resorted to the politics of killing, torture and filing false cases one after another alongside making own fortunes by plundering public money, conducting arms trade and siphoning off money. Referring to her government's massive development works across the country Sheikh Hasina said, "BNP did not give anything to the people except killing, repression, jail terms and forced disappearances."

She opined that all her development works are certain to help Bangladesh become a developing country that will ultimately transform the country into a developed one by 2041.

The Prime Minister alerted the countrymen about rumours on the reserve and liquidity in banks spread by the BNP-Jamaat clique, saying don't pay heed to the rumours as Bangladesh is in a strong position economically and it has no crisis of money in the bank though the world has been going through an economic recession.

"Bangladesh has no liquidity crisis as banks have enough money," she said.

The Prime Minister claimed that her government had been able to put Bangladesh's economy on a strong footing though the entire world is experiencing economic recession due to the Covid-19, Russia-Ukraine war, sanctions and counter sanctions.

The Prime Minister heavily criticised the people spreading falsehood on reserve and liquidity in the banks. "Some people are talking about the reserve although there is no problem with reserve. Some people are saying there is no money in the banks which is totally untrue."

The Prime Minister said they got a reserve of only US$2.5 billion after assuming power in 1996 while it was $5 billion when the AL came to power for the second time in 2009.

"We have increased the reserve to $48 billion from $5 billion," she said, adding that they used the reserve in purchasing fertiliser, rice, wheat and corn alongside purchasing vaccines of the Covid-19 and investing $8 billion from the reserve in various works. The Prime Minister said the government has to give subsidies in export and agriculture alongside giving stimulus packages in various sectors from the reserve.

"We're spending the public money for the welfare of the people," she said, adding that her government has been purchasing the required commodities with whatever money required through the prices of goods alongside transportation cost have increased manifolds due to the war, to make sure that the people would not have to suffer. She further said that her government is always for the betterment of the people, adding she said that AL always works for the welfare of the masses.

Sheikh Hasina said BNP doesn't want the election as its leaders know well that the people of the country will not vote for the killers.

"People will not vote for the killers if the election is held. So, they don't want an election. They want something which will help them assume power (violating the country's laws and democratic process) after dislodging the Awami League government and this is the reality. They never bother about people's desires," she said. Referring to the killing of innocent people by carrying out arson attacks in the name of movement from 2013-15 in which over 3,000 people were injured and 500 others burned to death, she said, "Can anyone having minimum humanity kill people in such a brutal way?"

She added: "The movement of the BNP means killing people. BNP has two virtues - killing of people and rigging vote."

The BNP never liked the democratic process for changing the government as its founder military dictator Ziaur Rahman captured the state power illegally after violating the country's constitution and killing hundreds of military officers and soldiers alongside Awami League leaders and workers to secure his stay in power.

His (Zia's) wife Khaleda Zia also killed thousands of AL leaders and workers and hid their bodies, she said, adding that the BNP had conducted inhuman torture on the AL leaders and supporters after assuming power in 2001 by giving a bond of selling country's gas.

Under the patronage of the BNP-Jamaat alliance government, Khaleda Zia and Tarique Zia, she said the August 21 in 2004 grenade attack was carried out at the anti-terrorism AL rally to kill her and front ranking leaders of her party.

"I was saved by forming a human shield by the AL leaders. Such heinous attacks cannot take place without state patronage," she said.

The BNP-Jamaat alliance had given nothing to the people rather gave them an insecure life by patronising terrorism and militancy in the country, she said. "So, we have to save the country from the killers and grenade attackers," she added.

Presided over by Mahtabuddin Ahmed, Acting President of Chattogram City AL, the meeting was adressed by the Road Transport and Bridges Minister and AL secretary Obaidul Quader, AL Presidium member Engineer Mosharraf Hussain and the Information Minister Hasan Mahmud Chowdhury while the meeting was moderated by City AL Secretary AJM Nasiruddin and South AL Secretary Mofizur Rahman.









