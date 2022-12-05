Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 5 December, 2022, 10:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home National

Police arrest 1,356 suspects during special drives

Published : Monday, 5 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 543
Observer Online Report

Police arrest 1,356 suspects during special drives

Police arrest 1,356 suspects during special drives


Police arrested as many as 1,356 people in 24 hours on Saturday during its nationwide special drives in connection with 358 cases.

BNP stated on Sunday that 1,031 of its leaders and workers, and even their drivers or assistants, were arrested in Dhaka and other districts between midnight on November 30 and Sunday noon ahead of its December 10 mass rally in the capital.

BNP's youth wing Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal president Sultan Salahuddin Tuku and vice-president Nurul Islam Nayan were arrested along with five others while they were returning from the party's divisional rally held in Rajshahi city on Saturday.

The five others included Lalbagh BNP leader Mosharraf Hossain Khokon, Tuku's personal assistant Mokhlesur Rahman, BNP supporters Joj Mia, Farid Uddin Mona and Abdullah. All of them were remanded on Sunday for four days each in a case lodged for allegedly attacking police personnel in the capital.

The police headquarters did not explain the nature of the cases or how many political leaders were included among the 1,321 people arrested in 24 hours on Saturday.

Following the latest arrests, police headquarters reported that 2,541 were arrested on Friday and Saturday in connection with 733 cases.

The police headquarters spokesman, assistant inspector general for media and public relations Manzur Rahman, said on Sunday evening that the arrested included suspects and people wanted in various cases.

Police said that the arrestees have definitive charges against them.

END/SZA



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Police arrest 1,356 suspects during special drives
Dec 10 Rally Venue: DMP expected to inform BNP by Monday
No alternative to Hasina to save Bangladesh, its democracy: Quader
Writ petition filed challenging Taqsem Khan’s appointment as Wasa MD
Deposits at Islami Bank 'completely safe': Bangladesh Bank
12kg LPG cylinder price re-fixed at Tk 1,297
BNP leader Ishraque comes under attack by BCL in city
'Why Khaleda Zia wouldn't be allowed to go to Nayapaltan,' asks Zafrullah


Latest News
G7 price cap on Russian oil kicks in
Gunmen kidnap worshippers in Nigeria mosque attack
Mehidy gives us victory to savour for years: Liton
Iranians in Iraq divided over end to morality police
England subdue Senegal to book France clash in World Cup quarters
Police arrest 1,356 suspects during special drives
France beat Poland 3-1 to reach World Cup quarter-finals
Had only winning in mind: Mehidy
Dec 10 Rally Venue: DMP expected to inform BNP by Monday
No alternative to Hasina to save Bangladesh, its democracy: Quader
Most Read News
Messi magic helps send Argentina into World Cup last eight
England subdue Senegal to book France clash in World Cup quarters
Police arrest 1,356 suspects during special drives
Blast at Nayapaltan: 15 BNP leaders and activists sued
 Messi breaks Maradona's World Cup goals tally
LCs under scanner to check money laundering: Tipu
Chattogram AL leader dies near rally venue
Iran state body reports 200 dead in protests
BNP's emergency meeting afternoon
Senegal aim to quarters by knocking England out of last 16
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft