Police arrest 1,356 suspects during special drives



Police arrested as many as 1,356 people in 24 hours on Saturday during its nationwide special drives in connection with 358 cases.





BNP stated on Sunday that 1,031 of its leaders and workers, and even their drivers or assistants, were arrested in Dhaka and other districts between midnight on November 30 and Sunday noon ahead of its December 10 mass rally in the capital.



BNP's youth wing Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal president Sultan Salahuddin Tuku and vice-president Nurul Islam Nayan were arrested along with five others while they were returning from the party's divisional rally held in Rajshahi city on Saturday.



The five others included Lalbagh BNP leader Mosharraf Hossain Khokon, Tuku's personal assistant Mokhlesur Rahman, BNP supporters Joj Mia, Farid Uddin Mona and Abdullah. All of them were remanded on Sunday for four days each in a case lodged for allegedly attacking police personnel in the capital.



The police headquarters did not explain the nature of the cases or how many political leaders were included among the 1,321 people arrested in 24 hours on Saturday.



Following the latest arrests, police headquarters reported that 2,541 were arrested on Friday and Saturday in connection with 733 cases.



The police headquarters spokesman, assistant inspector general for media and public relations Manzur Rahman, said on Sunday evening that the arrested included suspects and people wanted in various cases.



Police said that the arrestees have definitive charges against them.



