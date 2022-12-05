Pattern of violence against women has changed: Experts

Gender experts on Sunday said that the pattern of violence against women has changed and they have been observing such trend has been increasing every day.

They made this comment with the presence of media persons at a media advocacy meeting centring USAID "Happy Life Project' organized by LightHouse, a non-governmental organization in cooperation with Pathfinder International at the Bangladesh Child Welfare Parishad Auditorium in the city.

They also underscored the need of improving the present status of discriminatory attitudes and mindset.

Md Harun Ar Rashid presided over the event while Aysha Nargis Deputy Director of Women and Child Affairs Directorate.

Besides Faruq Ahmed Talukder, Member Secretary of Bangladesh Editor's Forum,and representatives from third gender and media also spoke at the event.

Referring to the recent report of the Ain 0 Salish Kendra, the speakers noted that at least 830 women and girls were raped, 148 faced sexual harassment, 975 children faced tortured, 175 women were murders by their husbands, 12 girls and women faced acid attacks, 439 children were killed, 22 domestic helps were killed and 116 women faced torture due to their failure to provide dowry from January to October in 2022.

The report also reveals that even a two- year- old girl child and 75- year- old elderly woman were not spared from sexual tortures.