554 killed, 78 women, 71 children in road crashes in Nov

At least 554 people were killed, 78 women and 71 children while 747 others were injured in 463 road accidents across the country in November, shows a report of Road Safety Foundation released on Sunday.

The Foundation prepared the report analysing data of nine national dailies, seven online news portals and electronic media.

In the same month, 229 people or 41.33 per cent of the victims were killed in 194 motorcycle accidents.

According to the report, 41.46 per cent of the accidents occurred on national highways, 17.49 per cent were head-on collisions and 44.49 per cent occurred due to the drivers losing control of the wheels.

Three-wheelers caused 16 per cent of the accidents, bicycles, rickshaws and pedal vans -- 3.56 per cent.

At least 142 of the road crashed occurred in Dhaka division causing 174 fatalities.

With 27 accidents Chattogram topped among the districts while Mymensingh with 25 dead had the highest number of fatalities.

The least number of accidents occurred in Manikganj, Narail, Jhalakathi, Lalmonirhat and Rangamati with 11 accidents and no loss of life.

According to the report, 30.02 per cent of the road accidents occurred in the morning.

The road accidents occurred due to defective vehicles, reckless driving, inefficiency of drivers, physical and mental illness of drivers, reckless motorcycle riding by young people and poor traffic management.

