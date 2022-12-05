Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 5 December, 2022, 9:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

You are the best of the best: DU VC

Accords reception to toppers of departments, institutes

Published : Monday, 5 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
DU Correspondent

About 200 meritorious students of Dhaka University (DU) who secured top positions in Honours and Masters examinations in their respective departments and institutes were accorded reception on the lawn of Vice-Chancellor's residence on Saturday afternoon.
Congratulating the students, Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman termed them as the best of the best in the country.
He asked the students to be equipped with humanitarian and moral values to serve the country in future.
Pro-VC (Admin) Prof Muhammad Samad, Pro-VC (Edn) Prof ASM Maksud Kamal addressed the function among others.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pattern of violence against women has changed: Experts
554 killed, 78 women, 71 children in road crashes in Nov
You are the best of the best: DU VC
High air pollution behind physical, mental health hazards in BD: WB
Tuku, six others remanded for cop beating at Paltan
Be soldiers of development, Hasina tells new army officers
Fakhrul holds rallies with money from London, Dubai: Quader
US won’t let Rohingyas become forgotten crisis: Noyes


Latest News
G7 price cap on Russian oil kicks in
Gunmen kidnap worshippers in Nigeria mosque attack
Mehidy gives us victory to savour for years: Liton
Iranians in Iraq divided over end to morality police
England subdue Senegal to book France clash in World Cup quarters
Police arrest 1,356 suspects during special drives
France beat Poland 3-1 to reach World Cup quarter-finals
Had only winning in mind: Mehidy
Dec 10 Rally Venue: DMP expected to inform BNP by Monday
No alternative to Hasina to save Bangladesh, its democracy: Quader
Most Read News
Messi magic helps send Argentina into World Cup last eight
England subdue Senegal to book France clash in World Cup quarters
Police arrest 1,356 suspects during special drives
Blast at Nayapaltan: 15 BNP leaders and activists sued
 Messi breaks Maradona's World Cup goals tally
LCs under scanner to check money laundering: Tipu
Chattogram AL leader dies near rally venue
Iran state body reports 200 dead in protests
BNP's emergency meeting afternoon
Senegal aim to quarters by knocking England out of last 16
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft