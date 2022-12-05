You are the best of the best: DU VC

About 200 meritorious students of Dhaka University (DU) who secured top positions in Honours and Masters examinations in their respective departments and institutes were accorded reception on the lawn of Vice-Chancellor's residence on Saturday afternoon.

Congratulating the students, Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman termed them as the best of the best in the country.

He asked the students to be equipped with humanitarian and moral values to serve the country in future.

Pro-VC (Admin) Prof Muhammad Samad, Pro-VC (Edn) Prof ASM Maksud Kamal addressed the function among others.













