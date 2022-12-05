Tuku, six others remanded for cop beating at Paltan

Seven BNP men including Jubo Dal President Sultan Salahuddin Tuku were placed on a four-day remand by a Dhaka court on Sunday in a case filed over assaulting police in the capital's Paltan area on May 26.

Metropolitan Magistrate Md Shafi Uddin passed the order after hearing on the remand plea. Six others remanded are, Jubo Dal Vice-President Nurul Islam Nayan, activist Mokhlesh Mia, Dhaka City unit BNP Joint Secretary Mosharraf Hossain Khokon, and Lalbagh Thana BNP leaders Jazz Mia, Farid Uddin Rana and Md Abdullah.

Paltan police Sub Inspector Bijon Kumar Biswas, also investigation officer (IO) of the case produced them before the court seeking a seven-day remands for each for interrogation.

On the other hand a pro-BNP lawyers submitted before the court that the government arrested massively BNP men being scared of December 10 rally.

On the other hand metropolitan public prosecutor Abdullah Abu pleaded for remand as BNP men committed the offence.

A team of plainclothesmen arrested Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Juba Dal president Sultan Salauddin Tuku and three other BNP men from Aminbazar in Dhaka Saturday night while they were on way to Dhaka after attending the BNP's Rajshahi divisional rally held earlier on the day. Different units of Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested the rest three from different areas Saturday night.

On May 26, Sub Inspector Kamrul Hasan filed a case with Paltan Police Station accusing 30 BNP men including Rizvi. The case statement said the BNP men brought out a rally at Paltan area on May 26. They vandalised vehicles and assaulted two policemen in the rally.

Sources said police have started an arrest drive across the country ahead of BNP's rally scheduled on December 10. A search operation is also underway in the capital.







