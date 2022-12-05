Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 5 December, 2022, 9:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Tuku, six others remanded for cop beating at Paltan

Published : Monday, 5 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Court Correspondent

Seven BNP men including Jubo Dal President Sultan Salahuddin Tuku were placed on a four-day remand by a Dhaka court on Sunday in a case filed over assaulting police in the capital's Paltan area on May 26.
Metropolitan Magistrate Md Shafi Uddin passed the order after hearing on the remand plea. Six others remanded are, Jubo Dal Vice-President Nurul Islam Nayan, activist Mokhlesh  Mia, Dhaka City unit BNP Joint Secretary Mosharraf Hossain Khokon, and Lalbagh Thana BNP leaders Jazz Mia, Farid Uddin Rana and Md Abdullah.
Paltan police Sub Inspector Bijon Kumar Biswas, also investigation officer (IO) of the case produced them before the court seeking a seven-day remands for each for interrogation.
On the other hand a pro-BNP lawyers submitted before the court that the government arrested massively BNP men being scared of December 10 rally.
On the other hand metropolitan public prosecutor Abdullah Abu pleaded for remand as BNP men committed the offence.
A team of plainclothesmen arrested Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Juba Dal president Sultan Salauddin Tuku and three other BNP men from Aminbazar in Dhaka Saturday night while they were on way to Dhaka after attending the BNP's Rajshahi divisional rally held earlier on the day. Different units of Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested the rest three from different areas Saturday night.
On May 26, Sub Inspector Kamrul Hasan filed a case with Paltan Police Station accusing 30 BNP men including Rizvi. The case statement said the BNP men brought out a rally at Paltan area on May 26. They   vandalised vehicles and assaulted two policemen in the rally.
Sources said police have started an arrest drive across the country ahead of BNP's rally scheduled on December 10. A search operation is also underway in the capital.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pattern of violence against women has changed: Experts
554 killed, 78 women, 71 children in road crashes in Nov
You are the best of the best: DU VC
High air pollution behind physical, mental health hazards in BD: WB
Tuku, six others remanded for cop beating at Paltan
Be soldiers of development, Hasina tells new army officers
Fakhrul holds rallies with money from London, Dubai: Quader
US won’t let Rohingyas become forgotten crisis: Noyes


Latest News
G7 price cap on Russian oil kicks in
Gunmen kidnap worshippers in Nigeria mosque attack
Mehidy gives us victory to savour for years: Liton
Iranians in Iraq divided over end to morality police
England subdue Senegal to book France clash in World Cup quarters
Police arrest 1,356 suspects during special drives
France beat Poland 3-1 to reach World Cup quarter-finals
Had only winning in mind: Mehidy
Dec 10 Rally Venue: DMP expected to inform BNP by Monday
No alternative to Hasina to save Bangladesh, its democracy: Quader
Most Read News
Messi magic helps send Argentina into World Cup last eight
England subdue Senegal to book France clash in World Cup quarters
Police arrest 1,356 suspects during special drives
Blast at Nayapaltan: 15 BNP leaders and activists sued
 Messi breaks Maradona's World Cup goals tally
LCs under scanner to check money laundering: Tipu
Chattogram AL leader dies near rally venue
Iran state body reports 200 dead in protests
BNP's emergency meeting afternoon
Senegal aim to quarters by knocking England out of last 16
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft