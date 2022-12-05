Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 5 December, 2022, 9:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Be soldiers of development, Hasina tells new army officers

Published : Monday, 5 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inspects the presidential parade of the 83rd BMA Long Course at Bangladesh Military Academy in Bhatiari, Chattogram on Sunday. photo : ispr

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inspects the presidential parade of the 83rd BMA Long Course at Bangladesh Military Academy in Bhatiari, Chattogram on Sunday. photo : ispr

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 04: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday asked the newly commissioned army officers to be the soldiers in Bangladesh's fight to become a developed and prosperous country by 2041.
"We have earned the status of a developing country in 2021. Now we want to build Bangladesh as a developed and prosperous country by 2041. Today's fresh officers should be the soldiers of 2041, who will build a developed and prosperous Bangladesh," she said.
The premier was addressing the President Parade-2022 of the 83rd BMA long course at Bangladesh Military Academy (BMA) in Bhatiari here.
She asked the newly commissioned officers to carry out their sacred duty towards the country being imbibed with the spirit of patriotism.
"Today you are going to be a proud officer of the Bangladesh Army after the completion of a long training. I believe you will properly perform the sacred responsibility which has been bestowed on you through oath to protect the motherland, the independence and sovereignty of the country," she said.
She thanked all members of the armed forces for playing a proper role in every disaster and tough time.
The premier extended her sincere greetings to the guardians of the newly commissioned officers for letting their children serve the motherland.
She said her government has taken Bangladesh to the path of development following a principle of 'friendship to all and malice towards none."
"We want peace not war. The Father of the Nation said 'friendship to all and malice towards none.' We've been following it (the main principle of foreign policy) properly and taking the country forward on a development trajectory accordingly," she said.
Focusing on her government's steps to modernise the Armed Forces including Bangladesh Army, the PM said she established National Defence College (NDC) in 1998, Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST) in 1999, Bangladesh Institute of Peace Support Operation Training (BIPSOT), Armed Forces Medical College.
She said her government was the first to create scope for women to be recruited as army officers in 2000 and as soldiers in 2013.
In line with the Defence Policy, 1974 framed by Bangabandhu, her government designed the Forces Goal 2030 and started its implementation, assuming power for the second term in 2009, she said.
Hasina said her government established Bangladesh Peace Building Centre in 2019, framed the National Defence Policy in 2018, set up Aerospace and Aviation University and modernised Combined Military Hospitals (CHMs).
In order to strengthen the country's defence system, she said, the government set up three fresh infantry divisions, three brigades and 58 units of the Bangladesh Army.
She said they have established a cantonment in Mawa-Jajira, while the works for setting up new cantonments in Mithamoin, Rajbari and Trishal are underway.
Besides, the process has started for the construction works of Army Aviation Forward Bases in Chattogram and Cox's Bazar, and Aviation School in Lalmonirhat, she added.
PM Hasina said her government has incorporated fresh composite brigade and para-commando brigade in the army. "Sophisticated and up-to-date weapons are being procured for each force," she said.
Earlier, on her arrival at the BMA Parade Ground, the prime minister was received by the Chief of Army Staff, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Army Training and Doctrine Command (ARTDOC), the Chattogram area commander of Bangladesh Army and also GOC of 24th Infantry Division and the BMA Commandant.
The PM took salute from a specially decorated saluting dais and reviewed an impressive march-past as the chief guest at the parade ground.
She along with Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed and BMA Commandant Major General SM Kamrul Hassan inspected the parade riding on an open jeep.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pattern of violence against women has changed: Experts
554 killed, 78 women, 71 children in road crashes in Nov
You are the best of the best: DU VC
High air pollution behind physical, mental health hazards in BD: WB
Tuku, six others remanded for cop beating at Paltan
Be soldiers of development, Hasina tells new army officers
Fakhrul holds rallies with money from London, Dubai: Quader
US won’t let Rohingyas become forgotten crisis: Noyes


Latest News
G7 price cap on Russian oil kicks in
Gunmen kidnap worshippers in Nigeria mosque attack
Mehidy gives us victory to savour for years: Liton
Iranians in Iraq divided over end to morality police
England subdue Senegal to book France clash in World Cup quarters
Police arrest 1,356 suspects during special drives
France beat Poland 3-1 to reach World Cup quarter-finals
Had only winning in mind: Mehidy
Dec 10 Rally Venue: DMP expected to inform BNP by Monday
No alternative to Hasina to save Bangladesh, its democracy: Quader
Most Read News
Messi magic helps send Argentina into World Cup last eight
England subdue Senegal to book France clash in World Cup quarters
Police arrest 1,356 suspects during special drives
Blast at Nayapaltan: 15 BNP leaders and activists sued
 Messi breaks Maradona's World Cup goals tally
LCs under scanner to check money laundering: Tipu
Chattogram AL leader dies near rally venue
Iran state body reports 200 dead in protests
BNP's emergency meeting afternoon
Senegal aim to quarters by knocking England out of last 16
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft