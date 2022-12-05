Video
Fakhrul holds rallies with money from London, Dubai: Quader

Published : Monday, 5 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday claimed that with money from London and Dubai BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul holds rallies.
Speaking at a public meeting at polo ground in Chattogram port city, organised by Chattogram city and North and South district units of AL, Quader said, "Sheikh Hasina's public meeting in the port city were always eight times bigger than BNP's public meetings.
The port city turned into a city of processions today, he said.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was the main speaker.
"It's an ocean of people at the polo ground. It's all due to Awami League's popularity," he said.
He described Sheikh Hasina as "the most honest politician, popular leader, efficient administrator, successful diplomat in the history of Bangladesh. She successfully dealt with corona. She is the trouble shooter in today's Bangladesh."
He said, "Now we are in some danger due to war and the sanctions. Sheikh Hasina will rescue the country from the dangers. She doesn't sleep at night. Mirza Fakhrul said that the government and Sheikh Hasina lost their sleep."
Quader said, "Government did not lose its sleep, Sheikh Hasina does not sleep only to save poor people."


