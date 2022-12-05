Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 5 December, 2022, 9:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

US won’t let Rohingyas become forgotten crisis: Noyes

Published : Monday, 5 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Diplomatic Correspondent

The visiting US Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration, Julieta Valls Noyes said that the United States, together with its international partners, will not allow the Rohingyas to become a "forgotten crisis".
She made the comment after meeting with the UN agencies which are working on the ground, according to the US Embassy in Dhaka.
Noyes She is here on a five-day visit to Bangladesh (December 3-7) to highlight the US commitment to supporting the Rohingya refugee response and impacted host communities.
However, she thanked all the partners who work tirelessly to improve conditions for and to advance the rights of Rohingyas. Noyes also appreciated the role of the US Embassy in Dhaka.
 "I'm always impressed and humbled by the hard work performed every day by our U.S. Embassies. US Embassy Dhaka is no exception. Thank you Ambassador Peter Haas and all your team for your diligence, consistency, and unwavering advocacy for that in need," she said.
US Assistant Secretary Noyes will meet with the government officials to express US' gratitude for their generosity in hosting Rohingya and other refugees fleeing the worsening humanitarian crisis in Myanmar.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pattern of violence against women has changed: Experts
554 killed, 78 women, 71 children in road crashes in Nov
You are the best of the best: DU VC
High air pollution behind physical, mental health hazards in BD: WB
Tuku, six others remanded for cop beating at Paltan
Be soldiers of development, Hasina tells new army officers
Fakhrul holds rallies with money from London, Dubai: Quader
US won’t let Rohingyas become forgotten crisis: Noyes


Latest News
G7 price cap on Russian oil kicks in
Gunmen kidnap worshippers in Nigeria mosque attack
Mehidy gives us victory to savour for years: Liton
Iranians in Iraq divided over end to morality police
England subdue Senegal to book France clash in World Cup quarters
Police arrest 1,356 suspects during special drives
France beat Poland 3-1 to reach World Cup quarter-finals
Had only winning in mind: Mehidy
Dec 10 Rally Venue: DMP expected to inform BNP by Monday
No alternative to Hasina to save Bangladesh, its democracy: Quader
Most Read News
Messi magic helps send Argentina into World Cup last eight
England subdue Senegal to book France clash in World Cup quarters
Police arrest 1,356 suspects during special drives
Blast at Nayapaltan: 15 BNP leaders and activists sued
 Messi breaks Maradona's World Cup goals tally
LCs under scanner to check money laundering: Tipu
Chattogram AL leader dies near rally venue
Iran state body reports 200 dead in protests
BNP's emergency meeting afternoon
Senegal aim to quarters by knocking England out of last 16
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft