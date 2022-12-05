Case filed against 75 BNP men 

A case has been filed against 75 people, including leaders and activists of BNP and its associated bodies, over the crude bomb blast in front of BNP's Naya Paltan office in Dhaka.

Paltan Model Police Station sub-inspector Md Shamim Hossain filed the case naming 15 BNP men, including Dhaka Metropolitan Jubo Dal (south) convener Golam Mawla Shahin, and 60 unnamed ones early Sunday.

According to the case, about 50 to 60 unidentified people suddenly started chanting various anti-government slogans with the intention of causing panic in public mind and damaging property in front of the party office in Naya Paltan on Saturday when Paltan police were performing duty there. Later, a crude bomb blasted in the area.

Police detained three people from the spot while others managed to escape.











