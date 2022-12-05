‘ICT sector should be backed to hit $5b export target by 2025’

Speakers at a workshop stressed promoting ICT industry in local and international arena to achieve the government's export target of $5 billion by 2025.

The recently launched Enhancing Digital Government and Economy (EDGE) Project could help achieve this target as the project itself has targeted to achieve $300 million by 2026, they said at the workshop organized by EDGE project of BCC of ICT Division at the conference room of Sayeman Resort in Cox's Bazar on Saturday, said a press release.

Chaired by EDGE Project Director Dr Muhammed Mehedi Hassan, the workshop was addressed, among others, by Managing Director of Startup Bangladesh and Adviser of EDGE Project Sami Ahmed, Digital Development Specialist of the World Bank Suparna Roy, Co-Team Leader of EDGE Project Md. Mahfuzul Islam Shamim, Awareness and Communication Specialist Hasan Md. Benaul Islam.

A presentation was made by Sami Ahmed on the EDGE Project focused different components of the EDGE project including Digital Economy, Cloud Service, Industry promotion that would enhance digital government and economy.

He also presented a power point on Objectives and Key Results (OKR) and Hasan Benaul presented power point on Team Building at the function.












