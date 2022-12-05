

BMCCI holds seminar on tax law, foreign investment

Barrister Tanjib Alam, head of the chamber of Tanjib Alam and Associates, discussed the issues.

BMCCI Secretary General Md. Motaher Hoshan Khan welcomed the participants.

Tanjib Alam said: "Foreign investors do not consider our country as an emerging one. At the same time, other companies that have invested in our country are discouraged by their past bitter experiences."

"As the investment-related laws in our country contradict each other, the investors cannot easily get their profits. Investors also lose enthusiasm due to the unprofessional behaviour of the government departments," he added.

At the end of the programme, BMCCI President Syed Almas Kabir and the guests distributed the certificates among the participants. -UNB











Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI) organised the 5th LegalTalk seminar on tax law and foreign investment issues in the capital Saturday.Barrister Tanjib Alam, head of the chamber of Tanjib Alam and Associates, discussed the issues.BMCCI Secretary General Md. Motaher Hoshan Khan welcomed the participants.Tanjib Alam said: "Foreign investors do not consider our country as an emerging one. At the same time, other companies that have invested in our country are discouraged by their past bitter experiences.""As the investment-related laws in our country contradict each other, the investors cannot easily get their profits. Investors also lose enthusiasm due to the unprofessional behaviour of the government departments," he added.At the end of the programme, BMCCI President Syed Almas Kabir and the guests distributed the certificates among the participants. -UNB