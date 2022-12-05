Daraz launches FIFA WC CSR initiative on poor children’s education

Leading online marketplace Daraz Bangladesh has recently announced its FIFA World Cup 2022 special CSR initiative called 'Ek Goal e Double Khushi Under.'

With this initiative, Daraz will contribute towards one child's education for each goal scored in the running world Cup and invite others to share the happiness over each goal by donating in their newly launched multi-charity donation platform Daraz Donates.

Daraz Cares, a social concern by Daraz Bangladesh, works to uplift the community with sustainable initiatives.

The contribution will provide one-month education and other materials to a child to initiate his/her educational journey with JAAGO Foundation, a youth-based organisation dedicated to the betterment of underprivileged and poverty-stricken people of Bangladesh.

AHM Hasinul Quddus (Rusho), Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of Daraz Bangladesh, said,: "The World Cup fever sweeps through Bangladesh every four years. With that in mind, Daraz Bangladesh is playing its part in helping the education of underprivileged children to prolong the joy of every goal in this World Cup. Ek Goal e Double Khushi will add and prolong the celebration over each goal, regardless of the winning team. This CSR initiative is a noble attempt to make a difference in the lives of children and add to the enchantment of the World Cup that grips the nation."

"At Daraz, our intention remains to uplift our communities. However, the goal can be achieved by a joint contribution from all. Daraz Donates is the country's first multi-charity donation platform where anyone can donate to the cause that means the most to them, without a service fee."

"As a football-crazy nation, what better way to celebrate it than to give marginalized children a chance to get a quality education", said Korvi Rakshand, the Founder of JAAGO Foundation. "As more and more goals are achieved, more and more children will be able to receive an education. I hope that this initiative will inspire others to get involved in the community and make a difference."















