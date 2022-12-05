Video
‘Tk 500b withdrawn on panic being deposited to banks again’

Published : Monday, 5 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

People who had withdrawn over Tk 500 bn panicked by rumors of liquidity crisis in banks recently started to return the money back to the banks, prime minister's principal secretary Ahmed Kaikaus said.
He made the disclosure that they have started redepositing the funds after realising their mistake while speaking at the closing of an annual gathering organised by the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies or BIDS.
He lamented that even educated people heeded to rumours targeted at creating panic. They spread the panic saying, "there is no money in the banks risking depositors money. This had a real impact. Over Tk 500 billion was withdrawn from the banks. Bangladesh Bank did not stop anyone. The money has started coming back after all realised their mistake," he said.
On Nov 24, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina described the murmurs of a liquidity crisis in banks as pure lies. In a meeting with secretaries three days later, Hasina ordered officials to assess the liquidity situation of banks and report back.
"So many chatters are swirling around right now. [Banking and Finance Division was] asked to inform us immediately about what the real situation is," Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said after the meeting.
Earlier, Bangladesh Bank brushed aside social media posts advising people to draw their deposits from banks as "conspiratorial".    -bdnews24.com


