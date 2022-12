BKB Md. paying tribute to the shrine of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman











Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) Managing Director Md. Abdul Jabber paying tribute to the shrine of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and prayed for his departed soul at Tungipara, Gopalgonj recently. The Deputy Managing Director (DMD) Chanu Gopal Ghosh, General Manager of Faridpur Division Md. Khurshed Alam and officials of different levels in the region attended the occasion. photo: Bank