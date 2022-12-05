

GIB wins ICMAB Best Corporate Award

Syed Habib Hasnat, Managing Director of the bank received the award from Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi MP who attended the event as chief guest of the Prize Giving Ceremony held on Dec 1 at Hotel InterContinental Dhaka. The award was given through evaluation of performance on Annual Report 2021 of the bank.















