GIB wins ICMAB Best Corporate Award

Monday, 5 December, 2022, 9:57 AM
Published : Monday, 5 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Global Islami Bank (GIB) gets prestigious Bronze Award of ICMAB (The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh) in its Best Corporate Award-2021 category under Private Commercial Bank (Islamic Operation) group, says a press release.
Syed Habib Hasnat, Managing Director of the bank received the award from Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi MP who attended the event as chief guest of the Prize Giving Ceremony held on Dec 1 at Hotel InterContinental Dhaka. The award was given through evaluation of performance on Annual Report 2021 of the bank.


