SIBL opens eleven sub-branches

Social Islami Bank opened eleven sub-branches through virtual platform recently from its head office. Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO, inaugurated the sub-branches as chief guest while Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, Additional Managing Director, presided over the programme.Md. Shamsul Hoque, Deputy Managing Director, delivered welcome speech on the occasion.Among others, Mohammad Forkanullah, Deputy Managing Director, Kazi Obaidul Al-Faruk, Head of HRD, Md. Moniruzzaman, Head of Marketing and Brand Communication, Saif Al-Amin, Head among other senior officials were present in the event. Managers of different branches, in-charges of sub-branches, and local dignitaries joined the programme virtually.