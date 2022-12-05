QFood delivers food within 25 minutes after online order

The digital food delivery platform QFood has pledged to deliver products to customers within 25 minutes from branded eateries in the Dhaka and Chattogram metropolitan areas.

QFood offers food delivery, pickup, and table booking services to quickly deliver food from favorite restaurants to foodies, as the company has partnered with more than 15 hundred restaurants, according to a news release on Sunday.

The platform has been successfully keeping the delivery time within 25 minutes to reach food to customers in Uttara, Dhanmondi, Gulshan, Mirpur, Belly Road, Khilgaon, Motijheel, Wari and Chittagong outside Dhaka since July 1 this year.

Taking online food platform connects 1500 restaurants, including Gloria Jeans, BBQ Bangladesh, CFC, Absolute Thai, Kacchi Bhai, Tarka, 138 East, Burger Express, Chillis, Khazana, Boomers, Barcode, Travel East, Arax, American Burger, and Great Kabab Factory.

Meanwhile, QFood signed an agreement with the company to take food orders online from more than 250 outlets of Tasty Treat. Currently, Tasty Treats are delivering food only from its Dhaka and Chittagong branches.



















