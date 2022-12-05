Up to Tk 5,000 rebate offered on realme 9 series smartphones

Youth-favorite brand realme has brought the best offers of the year for its users with a discount of up to BDT 5,000 for buying phones from realme 9 series.

realme 9 series phones are very popular among the youth. In particular, the 'Pro' devices in this series have garnered praise for its combination of great cameras, sleek designs and cutting-edge technology, says a press release.

With flagship-level features like great cameras, aesthetic designs and powerful batteries, these phones ensure the best performance among phones available in this segment with the help of powerful processors. realme has brought the opportunity to buy all such great phones at attractive prices for its fans and users.

Now, users can buy realme 9 4G (8GB RAM+128GB ROM) at Tk 24,999 (with a discount of Tk 2,000), realme 9 Pro 5G (8GB RAM+128GB ROM) at Tk 27,999 (with a discount of 4,000) and realme 9 Pro+ 5G (8GB RAM + 128GB ROM) at BDT 34,999 only availing a discount of 5K.













