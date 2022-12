Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi MP handing over the 22nd ICMAB 9













Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi MP handing over the 22nd ICMAB 9 the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh) National Award for Best presented Annual Report-2021 under the Category of Manufacturing Sector to Premier Cement Mills PLC Managing Director Mohammed Amirul Haque at a ceremony held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel, Dhaka late on Thursday.