Transcom launches new range of home appliances

Published : Monday, 5 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Business Desk

As a part of the continuing collaboration with Hitachi, Transcom Digital has launched a new range of home appliances at the festive event, HITACHI Star Night 2022.
The extravaganza took place at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in Dhaka on Thursday, says a press release.
In this course, Transcom Digital brings HITACHI R-WB700VPB2 Refrigerator featuring a vacuum compartment, selectable zones and an automatic icemaker. This refrigerator with premium design and comfort has energy-efficient inverter technology and dual fan cooling. It comes in two different colors: glass black (GBK) and glass clear black (GCK).
In this event, Transcom has also launched the washing machine BD-120XGV. In this new front load washer dryer, the maximum spin speed is 160 RPM. It also has an auto self-clean system, auto dosing system. This hi-tech washer dryer is equipped with wind iron to minimize wrinkles and smart sensing AI wash.
 In addition to these, the new Friction Damper and 5 ply liquid balancer adds to the convenience provided by this large drum washing machine that is available in white and mauve grey colors.
The launched new products included the modern stick type lightweight (only 1.5kg) Vacuum cleaner PV-XL2K.  It has a powerful smart head that uses Green LED technology and tangle free brush. Easily adjustable and detachable extension pipe and accessories make the lavish looking champagne gold appliance very convenient for handy use.
In the range of new products launched in the events, next come the microwaves HMR-M 2002, HMR-FG 2012, and HMR-DG 2312 where the latter two have grilling options along with heating. All of these have child safety lock, multistage cooking, and auto cooking modes etc.
Last but not the least, the event saw the launching of highly innovative Hitachi air conditioners by Transcom. The new inspirational wave designed RAP-G012HFEOEZ1, RSQG018HFEOEZ1, RMQG024HFEOEZ1 have advanced inverter technology for enhanced energy saving. The superior soft dry technology prevents the accumulation of water droplets and keeps the room environment pollution and odour free. The tropical inverter ensures faster cooling.  
The company is planning to increase its penetration in the market by increasing its growth to 100%.
On this occasion, Hitachi Home Appliance's Director - Sales (Export) Business Development, Tarun Jain said, "To accelerate our market expansion, we wish to increase our investment in Bangladesh. We also intend to expand our product lines by introducing new products to the Bangladesh market which are technologically superior."
Furthermore, Transcom Digital's Head of Business, Ritesh Ranjan said "By establishing new electronic business markets and increasing dealer point by 55%, we are expanding in all directions."
The event was attended by senior officials from Arelik Hitachi Home Appliances Sales (Singapore) Pte. Ltd- Chen Teck Beng "Managing Director", TarunJain "Director-Sales (Export)", Elvin Tham "Head- Sales (Export)".   Arshad Huq - Managing Director& CEO, Transcom Electronics. Ritesh Ranjan - Head of business, Transcom Digital and other senior officials from Transcom Digital have attended the event.


