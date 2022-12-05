LCs under scanner to check money laundering: Tipu Munshi

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said that the National Board of Revenue (NBR) has been requested to reduce the duty on import of sugar. At the same time, a coordination committee will be formed soon to keep the market situation of daily commodities normal. Besides, a crisis cell will be opened in Bangladesh Bank, he said.

He said these things during a briefing to the journalists after the meeting of the 'Trade Support Advisory Committee' on all matters related to import-export including import-export in the conference room of the Ministry of Commerce at the Secretariat on Sunday.

The price of sugar was fixed last November but sugar is still being sold at the rate of Tk 120 in the market, when asked why, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said, one thing is for sure, the traders in the market are not angels. But we don't always have to pay the price we set. We just determine what the price should be.

"Still, I see that traders have taken advantage of the sugar here and there. But our papers say there is a lot of sugar, also in the pipeline You see our consumer rights being attacked and fined in various places Now we are thinking whether apart from that if necessary we can arrange jail or not," he added.

When asked whether he would approve the import of sugar or not, the Minister said, "We have enough sugar." Contains more sugar than other years. And import is open What is stocked in the market is not dangerous for the country under any circumstances. Arrangements are being made so that only common people can get sugar at low price."

Commerce minister Tipu Munshi on Sunday said his ministry will soon form a committee to strengthen monitoring and vigilance to check soaring prices of essential commodities.

Bangladesh Bank will also form a crisis management committee to monitor the market and supervise the import of goods, the minister said.

Munshi said both committees will monitor the stock, supply and import of some basic commodities so that consumers can buy at an affordable price during upcoming Ramadan.

Replying to a query commerce minister said the government will not hold the LCs which quotes the real price of imported items.

The commerce ministry, the central bank and National Board of Revenue (NBR) are working jointly to check money laundering through manipulation of the export income and import costs, Munshi said.











