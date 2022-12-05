Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 5 December, 2022, 9:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

LCs under scanner to check money laundering: Tipu Munshi

Published : Monday, 5 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Business Correspondent

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said that the National Board of Revenue (NBR) has been requested to reduce the duty on import of sugar. At the same time, a coordination committee will be formed soon to keep the market situation of daily commodities normal. Besides, a crisis cell will be opened in Bangladesh Bank, he said.
He said these things during a briefing to the journalists after the meeting of the 'Trade Support Advisory Committee' on all matters related to import-export including import-export in the conference room of the Ministry of Commerce at the Secretariat on Sunday.
The price of sugar was fixed last November but sugar is still being sold at the rate of Tk 120 in the market, when asked why, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said, one thing is for sure, the traders in the market are not angels. But we don't always have to pay the price we set. We just determine what the price should be.
"Still, I see that traders have taken advantage of the sugar here and there. But our papers say there is a lot of sugar, also in the pipeline You see our consumer rights being attacked and fined in various places Now we are thinking whether apart from that if necessary we can arrange jail or not," he added.
When asked whether he would approve the import of sugar or not, the Minister said, "We have enough sugar." Contains more sugar than other years. And import is open What is stocked in the market is not dangerous for the country under any circumstances. Arrangements are being made so that only common people can get sugar at low price."
Commerce minister Tipu Munshi on Sunday said his ministry will soon form a committee to strengthen monitoring and vigilance to check soaring prices of essential commodities.
Bangladesh Bank will also form a crisis management committee to monitor the market and supervise the import of goods, the minister said.
Munshi said both committees will monitor the stock, supply and import of some basic commodities so that consumers can buy at an affordable price during upcoming Ramadan.
Replying to a query commerce minister said the government will not hold the LCs which quotes the real price of imported items.
The commerce ministry, the central bank and National Board of Revenue (NBR) are working jointly to check money laundering through manipulation of the export income and import costs, Munshi said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BSCCL makes Tk 250 crore profit in FY22
‘ICT sector should be backed to hit $5b export target by 2025’
BMCCI holds seminar on tax law, foreign investment
Daraz launches FIFA WC CSR initiative on poor children’s education
HC asks S Alam Group to explain reports on Tk 30,000cr IBBL loan
‘Tk 500b withdrawn on panic being deposited to banks again’
Inflation to reduce further in December: Mannan
IBBL CEO inaugurating its relocated O.R. Nizam Road Branch


Latest News
G7 price cap on Russian oil kicks in
Gunmen kidnap worshippers in Nigeria mosque attack
Mehidy gives us victory to savour for years: Liton
Iranians in Iraq divided over end to morality police
England subdue Senegal to book France clash in World Cup quarters
Police arrest 1,356 suspects during special drives
France beat Poland 3-1 to reach World Cup quarter-finals
Had only winning in mind: Mehidy
Dec 10 Rally Venue: DMP expected to inform BNP by Monday
No alternative to Hasina to save Bangladesh, its democracy: Quader
Most Read News
Messi magic helps send Argentina into World Cup last eight
England subdue Senegal to book France clash in World Cup quarters
Police arrest 1,356 suspects during special drives
Blast at Nayapaltan: 15 BNP leaders and activists sued
 Messi breaks Maradona's World Cup goals tally
LCs under scanner to check money laundering: Tipu
Chattogram AL leader dies near rally venue
Iran state body reports 200 dead in protests
BNP's emergency meeting afternoon
Senegal aim to quarters by knocking England out of last 16
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft