Govt borrowing from BB further surges to Tk 86,403cr

The government's borrowing from Bangladesh Bank (BB) soared further to Tk 86,403 crore as on November 15, 2022, according to latest BB data. The amount was Tk 72,700 crore at the end of September and Tk 55,866 crore in June.

The government's borrowing from the country's banking system including BB, however, was around Tk 12,000 crore in July-September period as the government repaid loans to scheduled banks rather than taking loan from them.

The government's net bank borrowing was Tk 4,697.78 crore at the same period in 2021. Its borrowing from the central bank was Tk 30,537 crore in July-November of the financial year 2022-23 while it repaid Tk 5,348 crore to scheduled banks in the same period last year.

In November 1-15, the government's borrowing from BB was Tk 7,674.77 crore. The target of borrowing from the banking system has been set at Tk 1,06,334 crore for FY23.

The government's total outstanding borrowing from scheduled banks increased to Tk 2.97 lakh crore on November 15 which was Tk 2.14 lakh crore on June 30. According to Bangladesh Bank data, the government's borrowing from the central bank was Tk 24,542.14 crore as of June 30, 2021.

Bankers said the government's bank borrowing increased due to rising cost of government's expenditures while its income was not increasing significantly. It also could not get money from selling national savings certificates, they said.

The net sales of NSCs became Tk 70.63 crore negative in September against positive growth of Tk 2,826 crore at the same month in the past year.

Besides, the country's banking sector was facing liquidity shortage due to a slow deposit growth against high lending growth and a surge in dollar purchase from the central bank to meet the foreign currency crisis.

So, the government might choose the central bank for financing its expenditures to increase liquidity in the banking sector, they said. During July to November, BB sold $6 billion to banks to address dollar shortage in the financial sector which on the other hand mopped up equivalent local currency from the banking system.

To finance the budget, the government borrows mainly from two domestic sources - banking system and other non-banking domestic sources.

The government borrowing from banking system consists of borrowing from the central bank and the scheduled banks.

From the banking system, the government borrows mainly through advances, overdraft and issuance of treasury bills and bonds.

