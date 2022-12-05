Bankers brainstorm to maintain Ramadan imports amid USD crisis

Bangladesh Bank held a meeting with Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB) on Sunday with a view consultation and providing instructions to bankers on facilitating imports of essentials ahead of upcoming month of Ramadan.

The central bank governor Abdur Rouf Talukder presided over the meeting.

Bangladesh Bank's (BB) newly appointed spokesperson Md. Mezbaul Haque told the media after the meeting that various issues were discussed in the meeting including agriculture loans disbursements, helping import by devising policy supports on opening letters of credits, banks interest rates and on recent issues.

He said after better performance of remittance earnings and exports income foreign exchanges reserves have again crossed $34.06 billion in Bangladesh Bank on Sunday which had fallen below $34 billion on November.

The BB spokesperson said, "We have discussed mainly imports for upcoming month of Ramadan in the wake of dollar crisis and how to make opening of L/Cs easy."

In this situation banks were instructed to give priority on helping importers of grams, sugar, dates, vegetable oil and many other food essentials. The governor also assured bankers that all necessary supports will be provided to them in opening LCs.

The ABB chairman Selim F Rahman and other senior office bearers and members participated in the meeting with the governor.

He said the governor instructed bankers to give emphasis on disbursing agriculture loans and said if any bank fails to disburse their target, the amount would be redirected to other banks that they will prove efficient to disburse. The new spokesperson said banks were also instructed to make deposits easier of up to Tk1 million and to make it less questionable.

He said on consumer loans though there are few verbal instructions, BB will issue new circulars if necessary.











