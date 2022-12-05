Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 5 December, 2022, 9:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bankers brainstorm to maintain Ramadan imports amid USD crisis

Published : Monday, 5 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank held a meeting with Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB) on Sunday with a   view consultation and providing instructions to bankers on facilitating imports of essentials ahead of upcoming month of Ramadan.
The central bank governor Abdur Rouf Talukder presided over the meeting.
Bangladesh Bank's (BB) newly appointed spokesperson Md. Mezbaul Haque told the media after the meeting that various issues were discussed in the meeting including agriculture loans disbursements, helping import by devising policy supports on opening letters of credits, banks interest rates and on recent issues.
He said after better performance of remittance earnings and exports income foreign exchanges reserves have again crossed $34.06 billion in Bangladesh Bank on Sunday which had fallen below $34 billion on November.
The BB spokesperson said, "We have discussed mainly imports for upcoming month of Ramadan in the wake of dollar crisis and how to make opening of L/Cs easy."
In this situation banks were instructed to give priority on helping importers of grams, sugar, dates, vegetable oil and many other food essentials. The governor also assured bankers that all necessary supports will be provided to them in opening LCs.
The ABB chairman Selim F Rahman and other senior office bearers and members participated in the meeting with the governor.
He said the governor instructed bankers to give emphasis on disbursing agriculture loans and said if any bank fails to disburse their target, the amount would be redirected to other banks that they will prove efficient to disburse. The new spokesperson said banks were also instructed to make deposits easier of up to Tk1 million and to make it less questionable.
He said on consumer loans though there are few verbal instructions, BB will issue new circulars if necessary.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BSCCL makes Tk 250 crore profit in FY22
‘ICT sector should be backed to hit $5b export target by 2025’
BMCCI holds seminar on tax law, foreign investment
Daraz launches FIFA WC CSR initiative on poor children’s education
HC asks S Alam Group to explain reports on Tk 30,000cr IBBL loan
‘Tk 500b withdrawn on panic being deposited to banks again’
Inflation to reduce further in December: Mannan
IBBL CEO inaugurating its relocated O.R. Nizam Road Branch


Latest News
G7 price cap on Russian oil kicks in
Gunmen kidnap worshippers in Nigeria mosque attack
Mehidy gives us victory to savour for years: Liton
Iranians in Iraq divided over end to morality police
England subdue Senegal to book France clash in World Cup quarters
Police arrest 1,356 suspects during special drives
France beat Poland 3-1 to reach World Cup quarter-finals
Had only winning in mind: Mehidy
Dec 10 Rally Venue: DMP expected to inform BNP by Monday
No alternative to Hasina to save Bangladesh, its democracy: Quader
Most Read News
Messi magic helps send Argentina into World Cup last eight
England subdue Senegal to book France clash in World Cup quarters
Police arrest 1,356 suspects during special drives
Blast at Nayapaltan: 15 BNP leaders and activists sued
 Messi breaks Maradona's World Cup goals tally
LCs under scanner to check money laundering: Tipu
Chattogram AL leader dies near rally venue
Iran state body reports 200 dead in protests
BNP's emergency meeting afternoon
Senegal aim to quarters by knocking England out of last 16
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft