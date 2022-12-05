Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 5 December, 2022, 9:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks end lower on profit taking

Published : Monday, 5 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) ended lower on Sunday as the dominant small investors booked profit over previous gains.
At the end of the day's trading, the benchmark index at DSEX fell by 20.81 points or 0.33 per cent to settle at 6,224. The Shariah-based index DSES lost 6.71 points or 0.48 per cent to 1,363, and the blue-chip index DS30 shed 9.11 points or 0.41 per cent to close at 2,207.
Turnover on the DSE stood at Tk 313.5 crore. Of the issues traded, 22 gained, 64 lost and 214 remained unchanged.
Amara Network has topped the transaction as it traded Tk 18.8 crore shares. Bashundhara paper came out second in transaction list. The company traded Tk 14.68 crore shares on the day.
Genex Infosys came out third in the top list selling shares of Tk 12.63 lakh. Other companies in the top list of trading include Chartered Life Insurance, Sea-Pearl Hotels, Advent Pharma, E-Generation, Navana Pharma, Eastern Housing and Olympic Industries.
On the day, the share price of K&Q increased the most. Its closing price was Tk 270.10 on Thursday. After trading on Sunday, the closing price stood at Tk 288.30. The share price of the company increased by Tk 18.20 or 6.73 per cent.
Other top gainers in the DSE include Olympic Industries 4.23 per cent, Advent Pharma 4.02 per cent, Amra Networks 3.71 per cent, Apex Foods 3.36 per cent, BD Thai Food 2.99 per cent, ADN Telecom 2.49 per cent, One Bank 1.81 per cent, Eastern Cables 1.51 per cent and Monospool Paper 1.44 per cent.
The overall price index at CASPI fell by 25 points. Tk 6.8 crore was traded in the market. Shares of 24 companies out of 138 that participated in transaction rose in price. On the contrary, the price of 35 decreased and the price of 79 remained unchanged.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BSCCL makes Tk 250 crore profit in FY22
‘ICT sector should be backed to hit $5b export target by 2025’
BMCCI holds seminar on tax law, foreign investment
Daraz launches FIFA WC CSR initiative on poor children’s education
HC asks S Alam Group to explain reports on Tk 30,000cr IBBL loan
‘Tk 500b withdrawn on panic being deposited to banks again’
Inflation to reduce further in December: Mannan
IBBL CEO inaugurating its relocated O.R. Nizam Road Branch


Latest News
G7 price cap on Russian oil kicks in
Gunmen kidnap worshippers in Nigeria mosque attack
Mehidy gives us victory to savour for years: Liton
Iranians in Iraq divided over end to morality police
England subdue Senegal to book France clash in World Cup quarters
Police arrest 1,356 suspects during special drives
France beat Poland 3-1 to reach World Cup quarter-finals
Had only winning in mind: Mehidy
Dec 10 Rally Venue: DMP expected to inform BNP by Monday
No alternative to Hasina to save Bangladesh, its democracy: Quader
Most Read News
Messi magic helps send Argentina into World Cup last eight
England subdue Senegal to book France clash in World Cup quarters
Police arrest 1,356 suspects during special drives
Blast at Nayapaltan: 15 BNP leaders and activists sued
 Messi breaks Maradona's World Cup goals tally
LCs under scanner to check money laundering: Tipu
Chattogram AL leader dies near rally venue
Iran state body reports 200 dead in protests
BNP's emergency meeting afternoon
Senegal aim to quarters by knocking England out of last 16
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft