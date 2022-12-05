Stocks end lower on profit taking

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) ended lower on Sunday as the dominant small investors booked profit over previous gains.

At the end of the day's trading, the benchmark index at DSEX fell by 20.81 points or 0.33 per cent to settle at 6,224. The Shariah-based index DSES lost 6.71 points or 0.48 per cent to 1,363, and the blue-chip index DS30 shed 9.11 points or 0.41 per cent to close at 2,207.

Turnover on the DSE stood at Tk 313.5 crore. Of the issues traded, 22 gained, 64 lost and 214 remained unchanged.

Amara Network has topped the transaction as it traded Tk 18.8 crore shares. Bashundhara paper came out second in transaction list. The company traded Tk 14.68 crore shares on the day.

Genex Infosys came out third in the top list selling shares of Tk 12.63 lakh. Other companies in the top list of trading include Chartered Life Insurance, Sea-Pearl Hotels, Advent Pharma, E-Generation, Navana Pharma, Eastern Housing and Olympic Industries.

On the day, the share price of K&Q increased the most. Its closing price was Tk 270.10 on Thursday. After trading on Sunday, the closing price stood at Tk 288.30. The share price of the company increased by Tk 18.20 or 6.73 per cent.

Other top gainers in the DSE include Olympic Industries 4.23 per cent, Advent Pharma 4.02 per cent, Amra Networks 3.71 per cent, Apex Foods 3.36 per cent, BD Thai Food 2.99 per cent, ADN Telecom 2.49 per cent, One Bank 1.81 per cent, Eastern Cables 1.51 per cent and Monospool Paper 1.44 per cent.

The overall price index at CASPI fell by 25 points. Tk 6.8 crore was traded in the market. Shares of 24 companies out of 138 that participated in transaction rose in price. On the contrary, the price of 35 decreased and the price of 79 remained unchanged.











