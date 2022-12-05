Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 5 December, 2022, 9:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Rosatom, IAEA hold course on nuclear security at plants

Published : Monday, 5 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Special Correspondent

To develop human resources in the field of nuclear security, the St. Petersburg branch of the Rosatom Technical Academy jointly with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) hosted a course titled "Use of accounting and control of nuclear materials for Nuclear Security at facilities" for Bangladesh experts, a Rosatom release said on Sunday.
The course was conducted at the request of Bangladesh to the IAEA in support of the comprehensive plan for the development of its own human resources in the field of nuclear security, it said.
Specialists from the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission (BAEC), the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority (BAERA), and other national organizations had the opportunity to learn approaches and methods that are recommended for accounting and control of nuclear materials, based on international practices.
Instructors of the IAEA, Global Nuclear Safety and Security Institute (GNSSI), and the Federal Service for Environmental, Technological and Nuclear Supervision of Russia explained the practical recommendations contained in the IAEA publications on nuclear security, talked about the basic concepts, key features of accounting and control of nuclear materials for nuclear safeguards security, and also shared practical experience in this area.
Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission expressed interest in similar courses in the future. It was agreed that to consolidate the knowledge, the three-day theoretical course can be followed by a training of longer duration, under the auspices of the IAEA, with elements of practical demonstrations and visits to laboratories, Rosatom release said.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BSCCL makes Tk 250 crore profit in FY22
‘ICT sector should be backed to hit $5b export target by 2025’
BMCCI holds seminar on tax law, foreign investment
Daraz launches FIFA WC CSR initiative on poor children’s education
HC asks S Alam Group to explain reports on Tk 30,000cr IBBL loan
‘Tk 500b withdrawn on panic being deposited to banks again’
Inflation to reduce further in December: Mannan
IBBL CEO inaugurating its relocated O.R. Nizam Road Branch


Latest News
G7 price cap on Russian oil kicks in
Gunmen kidnap worshippers in Nigeria mosque attack
Mehidy gives us victory to savour for years: Liton
Iranians in Iraq divided over end to morality police
England subdue Senegal to book France clash in World Cup quarters
Police arrest 1,356 suspects during special drives
France beat Poland 3-1 to reach World Cup quarter-finals
Had only winning in mind: Mehidy
Dec 10 Rally Venue: DMP expected to inform BNP by Monday
No alternative to Hasina to save Bangladesh, its democracy: Quader
Most Read News
Messi magic helps send Argentina into World Cup last eight
England subdue Senegal to book France clash in World Cup quarters
Police arrest 1,356 suspects during special drives
Blast at Nayapaltan: 15 BNP leaders and activists sued
 Messi breaks Maradona's World Cup goals tally
LCs under scanner to check money laundering: Tipu
Chattogram AL leader dies near rally venue
Iran state body reports 200 dead in protests
BNP's emergency meeting afternoon
Senegal aim to quarters by knocking England out of last 16
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft