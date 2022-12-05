Rosatom, IAEA hold course on nuclear security at plants

To develop human resources in the field of nuclear security, the St. Petersburg branch of the Rosatom Technical Academy jointly with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) hosted a course titled "Use of accounting and control of nuclear materials for Nuclear Security at facilities" for Bangladesh experts, a Rosatom release said on Sunday.

The course was conducted at the request of Bangladesh to the IAEA in support of the comprehensive plan for the development of its own human resources in the field of nuclear security, it said.

Specialists from the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission (BAEC), the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority (BAERA), and other national organizations had the opportunity to learn approaches and methods that are recommended for accounting and control of nuclear materials, based on international practices.

Instructors of the IAEA, Global Nuclear Safety and Security Institute (GNSSI), and the Federal Service for Environmental, Technological and Nuclear Supervision of Russia explained the practical recommendations contained in the IAEA publications on nuclear security, talked about the basic concepts, key features of accounting and control of nuclear materials for nuclear safeguards security, and also shared practical experience in this area.

Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission expressed interest in similar courses in the future. It was agreed that to consolidate the knowledge, the three-day theoretical course can be followed by a training of longer duration, under the auspices of the IAEA, with elements of practical demonstrations and visits to laboratories, Rosatom release said.











