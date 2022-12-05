India’s Adani plant starts supplying power to Bangladesh in March



State Minister State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid (middle) addressing a seminar titled "NESCO towards 2041 : Challenges and way forward," organized by the Northern electricity Supply Company (NESCO) Ltd at Westin Dhaka hotel on Sunday.

"The ongoing power crisis of the northern part will ease when Adani Group's power will be added to Bangladesh national grid in March next," Nasrul Hamid. He also said that the power from Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant will also be pressed into the national grid by next year, to improve the situation, he hopes.

India's tycoon Gautam Adani plans to start exporting electricity from a coal-fired plant in eastern India to Bangladesh, helping to alleviate energy shortages in Bangladesh.

State Minister said that the Northern Electricity Supply Company (NESCO) could act as a coordinator to install green-clean projects at the northern part of the country to address the nagging power crisis especially to the irrigation pumps. State Minister was addressing at a seminar titled "NESCO towards 2041 : Challenges and way forward, organized by the Northern electricity Supply Company (NESCO) Ltd at Westin Dhaka hotel. "Solar irrigation pump could play a vital role at the northern part of the country, to address the power crisis, NESCO could take some green projects which will also contribute to reduce carbon emission," the State Minister said.

NESCO is responsible to supply electricity to the 16 districts of the northern part of the country. According to the NESCO it installed about 27526 solar pumps and 13924 solar home systems in its areas.

NESCO's Managing Director Zakiul Islam presented keynote paper. Among others Power Division additional Secretary Mohammad Nurul Alam, Chairman SREADA Munira Sultana Power Cell DG Mohammad Hossain were also spokes.

The state Minister directed the authority to collect the unrealized bills and try to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to the consumers.

"The keynote paper discussed two crucial issue (i) unpaid bills and (ii) uninterrupted electricity supply, if we really want to address these two issues NESCO should install prepaid meters and the PGCB should ensure its unfinished task in the areas," the State minister said.













