Brazil sweat on Neymar return

Published : Monday, 5 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

DOHA, DEC 4: Brazil head into Monday's World Cup last-16 tie against South Korea preoccupied by the health of the great Pele and with coach Tite wondering whether to recall the Selecao's current number 10 Neymar after an ankle injury.
Tite used his press conference prior to Friday's final group game against Cameroon to wish Pele a speedy recovery after the all-time great was admitted to hospital in Sao Paulo during the week.
The three-time World Cup winner, now aged 82, has been undergoing a "re-evaluation" of the chemotherapy he had following surgery to remove a colon tumour in September last year.
Brazil fans also unfurled a banner with a get well soon message for Pele ahead of the Cameroon game, which the Selecao lost 1-0 as they went down to their first defeat in the group stage since 1998.
There would be no better way for Brazil to pay tribute to their greatest ever player than by going on to win a record-extending sixth World Cup on December 18, and the draw appears to have opened up favourably for them.
They topped their section despite scoring just three goals in three games in Qatar, their worst showing in front of goal in the group stage of a World Cup since 1978.
Brazil have a fearsome range of attacking options, even with Gabriel Jesus having gone home injured, but they have scored just once since Neymar came off with a sprained ankle in their opening 2-0 win over Serbia on November 24.    -AFP



