Monday, 5 December, 2022, 9:55 AM
Abahani finish third position in Independence Cup

Published : Monday, 5 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Abahani Limited Dhaka finished the third position in the Bashundhara Group Independence Cup football when they defeated Bangladesh Police Football Club by 4-1 goals in the place-deciding match held on Sunday at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.
In the day's match, Costa Rican forwards Daniel Colindres, Syrian defender Yousef Mohammad, forward Emon Mahmud and Brazilian forward Getterson Alves scored one goal each for Abahani Limited who led the first half by 2-1 goals.
Defender Rasel Hossain netted the lone goal for Bangladesh Police FC Club.
Daniel gave Abahani Limited a deserving lead early in the 4th minute while Youse3f doubled the lead scoring the second goal in the 39th minute of the match.
Rasel reduced the margin as he scored a lone goal for Bangladesh Police FC in the 43rd minute while after the breather Emon scored the third goal for Abahani Limited in the 76th minute.
Getterson sealed the victory scoring the fourth goal for Abahani Limited in the 85th minute of the match.
Abahani Limited clearly dominated the proceeding and notched their deserving victory on the day while Bangladesh Police FC were off-coloured, except for the day's lone goal
Earlier, the popular sky blue Dhanmondi outfit Abahani Limited Dhaka suffered a 2-3 goal defeat to Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra in the exciting first semifinal match while Bangladesh Police Football Club lost to powerhouse Bashundhara Kings by 1-3 goals in the second semis.  
Meanwhile, Bashundhara Kings takes on Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra in the final match of the tournament scheduled to be held tomorrow (Monday) at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla.     -BSS


