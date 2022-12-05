Messi stars as Argentina set up WC quarter-final date with Netherlands



Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi (L) and his teammates celebrate with supporters after they won the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between Argentina and Australia at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha on December 3, 2022. photo: AFP

The Argentina captain marked his 1,000th career appearance with his 789th goal to open the scoring in the first half at Doha's Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

It was a classy finish from a player appearing at his fifth World Cup but who had never previously found the net in a knockout tie at the tournament he is looking to win for the first time at the age of 35.

It looked like Argentina were going to run away with the game when Julian Alvarez took advantage of a goalkeeping mistake to double their lead just before the hour mark.

Yet an Australia team who had already defied all expectations in Qatar just in reaching the last 16 went down fighting.

They pulled one back when a Craig Goodwin shot deflected in off Enzo Fernandez for an own goal and only a last-ditch challenge from Lisandro Martinez prevented Aziz Behich, of Dundee United in Scotland, from scoring a remarkable late equaliser.

"It was a really physical game but I am very happy with the victory and that we have taken another little step forward," Messi told Argentine television.

Argentina were one of the pre-tournament favourites and have since bounced back from losing to Saudi Arabia in their opening game to progress to the last eight.

Australia, meanwhile, go home after failing in their quest to reach the quarter-finals for the first time, but it has been a memorable campaign for Graham Arnold's Socceroos.

"It's all about making the nation proud and I'm pretty sure we did that," Arnold said.

"Everyone said we were the worst Socceroos to ever qualify for the World Cup and the worst Socceroos ever.

Argentina can now look forward to a last-eight tie next Friday against the Netherlands, a pairing that evokes memories of some classic World Cup contests, including the 1978 final won by the South Americans and a 1998 quarter-final decided by a brilliant Dennis Bergkamp goal.

Louis van Gaal's Dutch side also started slowly in Qatar but they still topped their group and on Saturday they produced their best performance yet to beat the United States 3-1.

Their victory was set up by a wonderful early opening goal at the Khalifa International Stadium, with Memphis Depay finishing at the end of a 20-pass move.

Daley Blind got their second goal just before half-time and a late strike from Denzel Dumfries sealed a deserved victory after Haji Wright had pulled one back. -AFP











