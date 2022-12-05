

Brazil, South Korea engaging tonight

Before this match, Croatia and Japan will engage in today's first match at 9:00 pm today (Monday) for a spot in the quarterfinals at a retractable roof football venue Al-Janoub Stadium (means: Stadium of the South) in the Municipality of Al-Wakrah in Qatar.

Whoever wins the first match tonight between Croatia and Japan will face the winner of the second match between Brazil and South Korea in the quarterfinals. That match will be played on 9 December at 9:00 pm at the Education City Stadium in Ar-Rayyan, Qatar.

Brazil came to play in the last 16 as the champion of Group-G. The ranked-one team in the FIFA World Cup had played all the editions of the tournament and clinched the trophy five times, winning the finals in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002. Group-H runner-up South Korea is playing in the tournament for the 11th time now. Its best run in any of the editions of the tournament was being the fourth in the year 2002.

Brazil and South Korea had faced each other seven times before. In their first meet in an International Friendly in August 1995, Brazil had a 1-0 win over the opponent. Very recently in June, these two played an International Friendly where Brazil outplayed the same opponent by 5-1 goals.

Japan which is playing in the tournament for the seventh time now came to play in the knock-out round as the champion of Group-F. The best Japanese boys did in the FIFA World Cup playing the 'Round of 16' thrice, in 2002, 2010 and 2018. It is the fourth time they are playing the knock-out round. Will the Asian team be able to change history and play in the quarterfinals of the tournament for the first time? Time will say that timely.

Croatia is, on the other hand, playing the tournament for the 6th time. It came to the round of 16 as the Group-F runner-up. The Croatia boys had their best when they placed fourth in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The two engaged three times in different international matches from 1997 to 2006 where each won once while the other match was a draw. They first faced each other in Kirin Japan Cup in June 1997 where Japan managed a hard-fought win of a 4-3 margin. Although the Croatia boys defeated the opponent the next year in the 1998 FIFA World Cup, their last engagement in the 2006 FIFA World Cup saw a goalless stalemate.

In the meantime in the round of 16, Netherlands had moved to the quarterfinals with a 3-1 win over the United States of America while Argentina got the Holland boys as its rivals in the quarterfinals after a 2-1 win over Australia in the second match of the round of 16.

There are two matches daily for the next few days. As it is the knock-out round, we will be hearing about different teams getting into the next round or being eliminated every day. That way, the tournament is on fire now.













Group-G champion Brazil will engage with the Group-H runner-up South Korea in the round of 16 at 1:00 am after Monday midnight at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Doha, Qatar.Before this match, Croatia and Japan will engage in today's first match at 9:00 pm today (Monday) for a spot in the quarterfinals at a retractable roof football venue Al-Janoub Stadium (means: Stadium of the South) in the Municipality of Al-Wakrah in Qatar.Whoever wins the first match tonight between Croatia and Japan will face the winner of the second match between Brazil and South Korea in the quarterfinals. That match will be played on 9 December at 9:00 pm at the Education City Stadium in Ar-Rayyan, Qatar.Brazil came to play in the last 16 as the champion of Group-G. The ranked-one team in the FIFA World Cup had played all the editions of the tournament and clinched the trophy five times, winning the finals in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002. Group-H runner-up South Korea is playing in the tournament for the 11th time now. Its best run in any of the editions of the tournament was being the fourth in the year 2002.Brazil and South Korea had faced each other seven times before. In their first meet in an International Friendly in August 1995, Brazil had a 1-0 win over the opponent. Very recently in June, these two played an International Friendly where Brazil outplayed the same opponent by 5-1 goals.Japan which is playing in the tournament for the seventh time now came to play in the knock-out round as the champion of Group-F. The best Japanese boys did in the FIFA World Cup playing the 'Round of 16' thrice, in 2002, 2010 and 2018. It is the fourth time they are playing the knock-out round. Will the Asian team be able to change history and play in the quarterfinals of the tournament for the first time? Time will say that timely.Croatia is, on the other hand, playing the tournament for the 6th time. It came to the round of 16 as the Group-F runner-up. The Croatia boys had their best when they placed fourth in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.The two engaged three times in different international matches from 1997 to 2006 where each won once while the other match was a draw. They first faced each other in Kirin Japan Cup in June 1997 where Japan managed a hard-fought win of a 4-3 margin. Although the Croatia boys defeated the opponent the next year in the 1998 FIFA World Cup, their last engagement in the 2006 FIFA World Cup saw a goalless stalemate.In the meantime in the round of 16, Netherlands had moved to the quarterfinals with a 3-1 win over the United States of America while Argentina got the Holland boys as its rivals in the quarterfinals after a 2-1 win over Australia in the second match of the round of 16.There are two matches daily for the next few days. As it is the knock-out round, we will be hearing about different teams getting into the next round or being eliminated every day. That way, the tournament is on fire now.