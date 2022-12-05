BASIS stresses need for skilled manpower in ICT sector



Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services organises a roundtable discussion at the BASIS Auditorium on Saturday. photo: observer

The programme was organised to reduce the gap between industry and academia for the sake of building human resources in future.

BASIS Vice-President (Finance) Fahim Ahmed moderated the programme with its President Russell T Ahmed in the chair.

While presenting the keynote paper, former BASIS President AKM Fahim Mashroor said most companies demand 'experienced' resources which is a challenge, adding, "As the average size of companies is small, they are not prepared to train new graduates and make them employable."

In that case he mentioned several solutions such as a forming a special fund (backed by government and development agencies) to assist SME IT companies to hire new graduates and providing tax and incentives to large IT companies.

He also talked about establishment of commercial research and development labs in all private universities and private organisations and introduction of training programmes for junior level employees and fresh graduates.

Prof Sazzad Hossain, member of University Grants Commission (UGC), Md Mostafa Kamal, Director General of ICT Department (Additional Secretary), Member (Coordination and Assessment), Joint Secretary of National Skill Development Authority Md Ziauddin, AKM Ahmedul Islam Babu, Director of BASIS, M Rashidul Hasan, Chairman of BASIS Advisory Standing Committee, Shah Imraul Kaeesh, Co-Chairman of BASIS Advisory Standing Committee, Imtiaz Elahi, Managing Director of Graphic People, Raisul Kabir, Chief Technology Officer of Brain Station 23, Julian Andrin Weber, Secure Link Services Bangladesh Ltd. (SELISE) and Iqbal Ahmed Fakhrul Hasan, Managing Director of Divine IT Limited were present in the programme among others.

