

Obituary

He breathed his last at 9:20pm while undergoing treatment due to his old age complications at Square Hospital in the capital.

Nuruddin was 82 years old. He left behind a daughter and a son to mourn his death.

He was the elder brother of Air Vice-Martial Sultan Mahmud (retd) and Impress Telefilm Director Jahirul Mahmud Mamun and Father-in-Law of National University Vice-Chancellor Md Moshiur Rahman.













Former Chairman of Bangladesh Power Development Board (PDB) and valiant Freedom Fighter Nuruddin Mahmud Kamal passed away on Saturday night.He breathed his last at 9:20pm while undergoing treatment due to his old age complications at Square Hospital in the capital.Nuruddin was 82 years old. He left behind a daughter and a son to mourn his death.He was the elder brother of Air Vice-Martial Sultan Mahmud (retd) and Impress Telefilm Director Jahirul Mahmud Mamun and Father-in-Law of National University Vice-Chancellor Md Moshiur Rahman.