Monday, 5 December, 2022, 9:54 AM
Snatching Of Convicts

3 sent to jail for harbouring FIR listed accused

Published : Monday, 5 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Court Correspondent

Three  people who provided shelter to FIR listed accused, Idi Amin, in the case filed for snatching two convicts  from Dhaka court premises, were sent to jail on Saturday after a three-day remand.
Idi Amin is a member of banned militant outfit Ansar-al Islam.
On Tuesday the three accused were placed on a three-day remand each by another Dhaka court in the case.
Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) Unit's Inspector Abul Kalam Azad, and also the investigation officer of the case, produced them before the court after a three-day remand on Saturday. The remanded accused are Khodeza Akhter Lipi, Nasir Mia and Tanvir Hossain.
On Friday, another Dhaka court placed two accused on different terms of remand afresh in the case.








