Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 5 December, 2022, 9:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

14 get life term for triple murder in Khulna

Published : Monday, 5 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

KHULNA, Dec 4: A court here on Sunday sentenced 14 people including a Union Council Chairman for life term for killing a local Awami League leader, his wife and one of his followers at Daibaggahati union under Morelgang upazila in Bagerhat in 2018.
The court also fined Taka 5, 000 each, in default, they will have to suffer another one year imprisonment for the same. The court also acquitted 44 people as the charge against them could not be proved. The Judge of Khulna Divisional Speedy Trial Tribunal Md Nazrul Islam Howlader handed down the verdict in presence of 50 charge sheeted accused of the case.
The 14 accused people who were convicted are- Shahidul Islam, suspended Daibaggahati UP chairman Abual Fakir, Humayun Howlader, Milton Khan, Mofiz Khan, Md Faruk, Abul Hossain Sheikh, Modasser Sheikh, Sunil Das, Biswanath alias Biswa Pramanik, Liyon Shikder, Subrata Kumar Saha alias Paltu (absconding), Mehedi alias Rubel Fakir and Mohi Molla. Court sources said, there was a long standing feud between the suspended UP chairman Shahidul Islam Fakir and Ansar Ali Dihidar, general secretary of Daibaggahati Union AL, over establishing supremacy in the party politics as well as in union.
Following the internal conflict, a gang of youths led by Shahidul Fakir, equipped with arms, ammunitions, lethal weapons swooped on local Jubo league leader Shukur Sheikh, also follower of Ansar Ali, at Selimabad Degree College ground.
The armed men gunned down Shukur and dumped his body at the hall room of the Union council office on October 1, 2018.
They later attacked on Ansar Ali's residence and hacked him and his wife Monju Begum indiscriminately and dumped their bloodstained bodies at the same place.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BASIS stresses need for skilled manpower in ICT sector
Obituary
BD to intensify climate work if it gets foreign support: Env Minister
3 sent to jail for harbouring FIR listed accused
14 get life term for triple murder in Khulna
Students of Dhaka University stage a demonstration demanding safe road
Khalid urges UK to ease arrival visas for BD mariners
IGP hands scholarships to meritorious children of police families


Latest News
G7 price cap on Russian oil kicks in
Gunmen kidnap worshippers in Nigeria mosque attack
Mehidy gives us victory to savour for years: Liton
Iranians in Iraq divided over end to morality police
England subdue Senegal to book France clash in World Cup quarters
Police arrest 1,356 suspects during special drives
France beat Poland 3-1 to reach World Cup quarter-finals
Had only winning in mind: Mehidy
Dec 10 Rally Venue: DMP expected to inform BNP by Monday
No alternative to Hasina to save Bangladesh, its democracy: Quader
Most Read News
Messi magic helps send Argentina into World Cup last eight
England subdue Senegal to book France clash in World Cup quarters
Police arrest 1,356 suspects during special drives
Blast at Nayapaltan: 15 BNP leaders and activists sued
 Messi breaks Maradona's World Cup goals tally
LCs under scanner to check money laundering: Tipu
Chattogram AL leader dies near rally venue
Iran state body reports 200 dead in protests
BNP's emergency meeting afternoon
Senegal aim to quarters by knocking England out of last 16
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft