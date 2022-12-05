14 get life term for triple murder in Khulna

KHULNA, Dec 4: A court here on Sunday sentenced 14 people including a Union Council Chairman for life term for killing a local Awami League leader, his wife and one of his followers at Daibaggahati union under Morelgang upazila in Bagerhat in 2018.

The court also fined Taka 5, 000 each, in default, they will have to suffer another one year imprisonment for the same. The court also acquitted 44 people as the charge against them could not be proved. The Judge of Khulna Divisional Speedy Trial Tribunal Md Nazrul Islam Howlader handed down the verdict in presence of 50 charge sheeted accused of the case.

The 14 accused people who were convicted are- Shahidul Islam, suspended Daibaggahati UP chairman Abual Fakir, Humayun Howlader, Milton Khan, Mofiz Khan, Md Faruk, Abul Hossain Sheikh, Modasser Sheikh, Sunil Das, Biswanath alias Biswa Pramanik, Liyon Shikder, Subrata Kumar Saha alias Paltu (absconding), Mehedi alias Rubel Fakir and Mohi Molla. Court sources said, there was a long standing feud between the suspended UP chairman Shahidul Islam Fakir and Ansar Ali Dihidar, general secretary of Daibaggahati Union AL, over establishing supremacy in the party politics as well as in union.

Following the internal conflict, a gang of youths led by Shahidul Fakir, equipped with arms, ammunitions, lethal weapons swooped on local Jubo league leader Shukur Sheikh, also follower of Ansar Ali, at Selimabad Degree College ground.

The armed men gunned down Shukur and dumped his body at the hall room of the Union council office on October 1, 2018.

They later attacked on Ansar Ali's residence and hacked him and his wife Monju Begum indiscriminately and dumped their bloodstained bodies at the same place. -BSS













