Khalid urges UK to ease arrival visas for BD mariners

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury on Saturday urged the British authorities concerned to eliminate the problems of getting on arrival visas for the Bangladeshi mariners at the ports of the country.

Same time, he also called for strengthening the bilateral cooperation between the two countries to ensure a modernised, time-befitting and environment friendly shipping sector in Bangladesh.

The state minister made the call in a bilateral meeting with British Transport Ministry's Parliamentary Under Secretary (Aviation, Maritime and Security) of UK Baroness Vere of Norbiton held at London in United Kingdom (UK).

Among others, Bangladeshi High Commission Sayeeda Muna Tasnim and Director General of Shipping Commodore Nizamul Haq attended the meeting held at the British Transport Ministry.

Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury is now on a visit to the UK to join the 128th Council of International Maritime Organisation (IMO), according to a Shipping Ministry press release.












