Monday, 5 December, 2022, 9:53 AM
Advance Search
Home Foreign News

Israel strikes Gaza after rocket fired from enclave

Gaza militants fire rocket into Israel amid West Bank unrest

Published : Monday, 5 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM

GAZA CITY, Dec 4: The Israeli air force said it had carried out overnight air strikes against sites of the Islamist movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip after a rocket was fired from the Palestinian enclave towards Israeli territory.
The Israeli army reported on Saturday evening a rocket had been fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, the first in a month.
The attack came as one of Gaza's larger armed factions, Islamic Jihad, threatened to retaliate after Israeli troops killed two of its leaders in the West Bank town of Jenin on Thursday.
"In response to the rocket fired toward Israeli territory, IDF fighter jets targeted overnight (Sunday) a weapons manufacturing site belonging to the Hamas terrorist organisation," the Israeli army said in a    statement.
The target was a site "where the majority of the organisation's rockets in the Gaza Strip are being manufactured", it said.
Israel Defense Forces also hit "a Hamas terrorist tunnel in the Southern Gaza Strip", it said.
The army said a few hours later it had targeted a Hamas military post in response to fire from the Gaza Strip against Israeli warplanes.
The armed wing of Hamas said it used anti-aircraft missiles during Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip.
Security sources in Gaza reported two strikes in the south of the enclave, one against a military training site in Khan Younis and the other in an uninhabited area close to Rafah.
Meanwhile, Palestinian militants fired a rocket from Gaza into Israel Saturday without causing any casualties, the army said, as a surge in violence grips the occupied West Bank.
There was no immediate claim for the attack, the first in a month according to the army.
However, one of Gaza's larger armed factions, Islamic Jihad, had threatened to retaliate after Israeli troops killed two of its leaders in the West Bank town of Jenin on Thursday.
Witnesses said the Israeli army swiftly riposted by firing on two observation posts east of Gaza City, operated by the territory's Islamist rulers Hamas.    -AFP


