Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 5 December, 2022, 9:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Winter clothes distributed in K’ganj, M’singh

Published : Monday, 5 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Our Correspondents

Winter clothes were distributed among the cold-affected people in two districts- Kishoreganj and Mymensingh, on Wednesday.
KISHOREGANJ: District Unit of Bangladesh Women Judges Association (BWJA) distributed warm clothes and cash donations among the needy people on Wednesday.
Financial donations and winter clothes were handed over by BWJA's Organizing Secretary and Additional District Judge Shammi Hasina Parveen at a function held on the old court premises.
At that time, Additional District Judge Fathema Jahan Sarna, Joint District and Session Judge Mahmud Akater, Senior Assistant Judge and District Legal Aid Officer Afsana Rima, Judicial Megistrate Mahanaz Afroz, Judicial Megistrate Umma Habiba, Judicial Megistrate Zinnat Ara Panna, and Judicial Megistrate Afsana Sharmin Eva were present.
Later on, winter clothes were distributed among the Shishu Poriber (Girls').
HALUAGHAT, MYMENSINGH: Winter clothes were distributed among the members of Village Defence Party (VDP) in Haluaghat Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
Bangladesh Ansar and VDP Mymensingh Range organized the distribution programme in front of Haluaghat Upazila Ansar and VDP office.
Bangladesh Ansar and VDP Mymensingh Range Commander Dr Md. Saifur Rahman inaugurated the programme.
Mymensingh District Ansar and VDP Assistant Commander Md Sohag Parvez, Upazila Ansar and VDP Officer Farhana Mohacchhin and Upazila Ansar and VDP Trainer Delwar Hossain, among others, were also present during the distribution.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
A programme to bid farewell to outgoing Kishoreganj DC Mohammad Shamim Alam
Winter clothes distributed in K’ganj, M’singh
Road mishaps claim five lives in 3 dists
15 fishermen abducted from Meghna River
National Disabled Development Foundation distributed wheelchairs
Renaming Haji Mohsin Market hurts Barishal people
14-feet python released at Kaptai
Sugarcane crushing begins at Natore mills


Latest News
G7 price cap on Russian oil kicks in
Gunmen kidnap worshippers in Nigeria mosque attack
Mehidy gives us victory to savour for years: Liton
Iranians in Iraq divided over end to morality police
England subdue Senegal to book France clash in World Cup quarters
Police arrest 1,356 suspects during special drives
France beat Poland 3-1 to reach World Cup quarter-finals
Had only winning in mind: Mehidy
Dec 10 Rally Venue: DMP expected to inform BNP by Monday
No alternative to Hasina to save Bangladesh, its democracy: Quader
Most Read News
Messi magic helps send Argentina into World Cup last eight
England subdue Senegal to book France clash in World Cup quarters
Police arrest 1,356 suspects during special drives
Blast at Nayapaltan: 15 BNP leaders and activists sued
 Messi breaks Maradona's World Cup goals tally
LCs under scanner to check money laundering: Tipu
Chattogram AL leader dies near rally venue
Iran state body reports 200 dead in protests
BNP's emergency meeting afternoon
Senegal aim to quarters by knocking England out of last 16
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft