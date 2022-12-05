Winter clothes distributed in K’ganj, M’singh

Winter clothes were distributed among the cold-affected people in two districts- Kishoreganj and Mymensingh, on Wednesday.

KISHOREGANJ: District Unit of Bangladesh Women Judges Association (BWJA) distributed warm clothes and cash donations among the needy people on Wednesday.

Financial donations and winter clothes were handed over by BWJA's Organizing Secretary and Additional District Judge Shammi Hasina Parveen at a function held on the old court premises.

At that time, Additional District Judge Fathema Jahan Sarna, Joint District and Session Judge Mahmud Akater, Senior Assistant Judge and District Legal Aid Officer Afsana Rima, Judicial Megistrate Mahanaz Afroz, Judicial Megistrate Umma Habiba, Judicial Megistrate Zinnat Ara Panna, and Judicial Megistrate Afsana Sharmin Eva were present.

Later on, winter clothes were distributed among the Shishu Poriber (Girls').

HALUAGHAT, MYMENSINGH: Winter clothes were distributed among the members of Village Defence Party (VDP) in Haluaghat Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Bangladesh Ansar and VDP Mymensingh Range organized the distribution programme in front of Haluaghat Upazila Ansar and VDP office.

Bangladesh Ansar and VDP Mymensingh Range Commander Dr Md. Saifur Rahman inaugurated the programme.

Mymensingh District Ansar and VDP Assistant Commander Md Sohag Parvez, Upazila Ansar and VDP Officer Farhana Mohacchhin and Upazila Ansar and VDP Trainer Delwar Hossain, among others, were also present during the distribution.











