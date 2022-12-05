Road mishaps claim five lives in 3 dists

Five people including two minor boys and a woman have been killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Madaripur, Moulvibazar and Barishal, in two days.

MADARIPUR: A man and his two nephews were killed as their tractor overturned and fell into a canal in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.

The deceased were identified as Jahirul Islam, 22, son of Jalil Farazi, and his nephews Jobayer Howlader, 10, and Zihad Howlader, 7, sons of Kalu Howlader from Dakshin Madra Village in the upazila.

The accident occurred when they were returning home after ploughing their land in the evening. Jahirul was trying to take the vehicle up a high road at that time, which left the tractor overturned and the trio inside the vehicle critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Madaripur Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor pronounced them dead on arrival.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Madaripur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Madaripur Sadar Police Station (PS) Md Monwar Hossain Chowdhury confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

MOULVIBAZAR: A woman was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Laila Begum, 40, wife of Juned Ali of Nabiganj Upazila in Habiganj District. She lived in her brother's house in Agiun area in Sadar Upazila of Moulvibazar.

Moulvibazar Sadar Model PS Inspector (Investigation) Md Mashiur Rahman said Laila Begum was crossing a road in Kusumbag area in the district town at noon. At that time, a passenger-laden bus hit the woman, leaving her seriously injured.

Later on, locals rescued the injured and rushed her to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Laila Begum dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers have seized the killer bus, but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Police are conducting drives to nab him, the official added.

BARISHAL: A pillion rider was killed and the driver of a motorcycle injured in a road accident in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The accident took place in Baishkhola Dewpara area on the Dhaka-Barishal highway in the upazila at around 12pm.

The deceased was identified as Choyon Das, son of Mantu Das, a resident of Goila area in the upazila.

The injured person is Joy Das, son of Gouranga Das, a resident of Nazir Mohalla in Barishal City.

Gournadi Highway PS Sergeant Sumon said Joy and Choyon were going to Barishal City from Gournadi at noon riding by a motorcycle. On the way, a passenger-laden bus of 'Shyamoli Paribahan' hit the motorcycle from behind in Baishkhola Dewpara area on the highway, leaving the duo seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH), where the on-duty declared Choyon dead on arrival.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the SBMCH morgue for an autopsy.

However, legal action will be taken in this regard, the sergeant added.











