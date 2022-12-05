Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 5 December, 2022, 9:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

15 fishermen abducted from Meghna River

Published : Monday, 5 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Our Correspondent

BHOLA, Dec 3: About 15 fishermen were abducted from the Meghna River in Tajumuddin Upazila of the district.
The incident took place in Char Mozammel area in the river early Friday.
Initially, the names of 9 abducted fishermen were obtained. They are: Alauddin Majhi, 42, Salauddin, 37, Yusuf, 32, Hassan, 32, Khokon, 27, Akbar, 25, Miraz, 28, and Hannan, 24. It is known that 15 trawlers went to catch fish from Sluice Ghat and Chaumuhani Ghat in the river of the upazila. At that time, a group of pirates kidnapped 15 fishermen from 15 trawlers at gunpoint for ransom.
OC of Tajumuddin Police Station Maksudur Murad said they have not received any specific complaint, but they are trying to find the pirates.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
A programme to bid farewell to outgoing Kishoreganj DC Mohammad Shamim Alam
Winter clothes distributed in K’ganj, M’singh
Road mishaps claim five lives in 3 dists
15 fishermen abducted from Meghna River
National Disabled Development Foundation distributed wheelchairs
Renaming Haji Mohsin Market hurts Barishal people
14-feet python released at Kaptai
Sugarcane crushing begins at Natore mills


Latest News
G7 price cap on Russian oil kicks in
Gunmen kidnap worshippers in Nigeria mosque attack
Mehidy gives us victory to savour for years: Liton
Iranians in Iraq divided over end to morality police
England subdue Senegal to book France clash in World Cup quarters
Police arrest 1,356 suspects during special drives
France beat Poland 3-1 to reach World Cup quarter-finals
Had only winning in mind: Mehidy
Dec 10 Rally Venue: DMP expected to inform BNP by Monday
No alternative to Hasina to save Bangladesh, its democracy: Quader
Most Read News
Messi magic helps send Argentina into World Cup last eight
England subdue Senegal to book France clash in World Cup quarters
Police arrest 1,356 suspects during special drives
Blast at Nayapaltan: 15 BNP leaders and activists sued
 Messi breaks Maradona's World Cup goals tally
LCs under scanner to check money laundering: Tipu
Chattogram AL leader dies near rally venue
Iran state body reports 200 dead in protests
BNP's emergency meeting afternoon
Senegal aim to quarters by knocking England out of last 16
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft