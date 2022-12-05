15 fishermen abducted from Meghna River

BHOLA, Dec 3: About 15 fishermen were abducted from the Meghna River in Tajumuddin Upazila of the district.

The incident took place in Char Mozammel area in the river early Friday.

Initially, the names of 9 abducted fishermen were obtained. They are: Alauddin Majhi, 42, Salauddin, 37, Yusuf, 32, Hassan, 32, Khokon, 27, Akbar, 25, Miraz, 28, and Hannan, 24. It is known that 15 trawlers went to catch fish from Sluice Ghat and Chaumuhani Ghat in the river of the upazila. At that time, a group of pirates kidnapped 15 fishermen from 15 trawlers at gunpoint for ransom.

OC of Tajumuddin Police Station Maksudur Murad said they have not received any specific complaint, but they are trying to find the pirates.











