National Disabled Development Foundation distributed wheelchairs among 10 physically-disabled people in Feni Centre for Services and Information on Disability in the town on Sunday. Disability Affairs Officer Abul Hossain Mohammad Ullah, Chairman of Kazi Jamal Uddin Foundation Kazi Jamal Uddin and district correspondent of The Daily Observer Muhammad Abu Taher Bhuiyan were also present during the distribution. photo: observer