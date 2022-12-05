Renaming Haji Mohsin Market hurts Barishal people

BARISHAL, Dec 4: Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hawkers Market in the district city has been renamed as DC Market.

The sudden name change of the market which had been bearing history and tradition of the Barishal city for 39 years has created anger among businessmen and locals. Also it was widely criticised on social media.

Businessmen said, they came to see a sign reading DC Market being shuttered on November 29; those who were doing the shuttering work said, they have been instructed by the assistant commissioner (AC-land); and instantly some of them went to the AC-land, but he did not pay heed to them.

They think the AC-land is not aware of the name of Haji Mohsin, demanding re-instate of the market name.

Trader Sheikh Abul Hasem said, on February 13 in 1983 the then deputy commissioner (DC) of Barishal (Bakerganj) M. A Bari opened Haji Mohsin Hawker Market at the west end of Barishal River Port for small and floating traders; at present, there are over 200 traders in the market.

"Market name has been changed without consulting with us. I request current DC Jasim Uddin to see the matter," he added.

President of Udichi of Barishal District Saifur Rahman Miron said, "Changing the market name is regretting for Barishal people. We don't want it; it should be remained unchanged."

Traders of the market have their licences carrying the previous name of the market, and so changing the name without notice to them is unwanted, he added.

Even no such circular has been issued on the DC's wedsite, he maintained.

Whatever it is, Khas Khatin or other, all things belong to the state and for citizens, he said again.

Civil society representatives said, it was supposed to hold mass hearing on the issue or discussion meeting with the people of Barishal and traders.

AC-land of Barishal Sadar Tarikul Islam said, the market place is within the Khas Khatian; it has been done according to the instruction of DC and the authorities concerned, the AC-land maintained.













