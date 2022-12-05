14-feet python released at Kaptai

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI, Dec 4: A 14-feet long python was recovered at Kaptai National Park in the district on Saturday afternoon.

Later on, South Forest Department Kaptai Range Authority released the snake in the deep forest of the park.

Range Officer Khandaker Mahamudul Haque Murad said the snake was trapped in a fisherman's net.

On information, members of the Forest Department recovered the snake and released it. The length of the python is 14 feet and its weight is about 15 to 16kg.

Kaptai Press Club President Kabir Hossain and the Forest Department officials, among others, were also present, at that time.












