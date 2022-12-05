Sugarcane crushing begins at Natore mills

NATORE, Dec 4: Sugarcane crushing in North Bengal Sugar Milla (NBSM) in the district began recently.

Industrial Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun inaugurated it as the chief guest by throwing sugarcane into the canoe of the mills.

Later on, a view-exchange meeting and a Doa Mahfil were arranged on the mill premises.

Arifur Rahaman Aupu, chairman grade-1 of Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industry Corporation (BSFIC), presided over it.

Kamal Ahmed Mojumder, state minister for industry, Professor Abdul Quddus, MP of Natore-4, Shahidul Islam Bakul, MP of Natore- 1 and president of District Awami League, and Zakia Sultana, secretary of Ministry of Industry were present as special guest.

Among others, Shariful Islam Ramjan Sadar, upazila chairman and General Secretary of District Awami League, Ishaq Ali, chairman of Lalpur Upazila, Uma Chowdhury, mayor of Natore Municipality, Rokhshana Mortaza Lili, mayor of Gopalpur Municipality, local political leaders, and journalists were present at the function.

The mills ixed a target of 15,330 metric tons (mt) of sugar by crushing 2.19 lakh mt of sugarcane within 100 working days.

Industry minister said, they are trying how all sugar mills can be brought under a profitable standard.









