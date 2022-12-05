Qudrat Elahi Tutul

BARISHAL: Qudrat Elahi Tutul, former organizing secretary of Barishal City Unit of Awami League (AL), died of heart failure at his residence in Bogura Road area in the city at 8:30am on Saturday.

His namaz-e-janaza was held on Bogura Road Chaitanya School Field after Asr prayers.

Later on, he was buried at a graveyard in Barishal.

Jamal Uddin

BAGATIPARA, NATORE: Jamal Uddin Natori, teacher of Perabaria Dakhil Madrasa in Bagatipara Upazila of the district, died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital on Friday night. He was 46.

He had been suffering from various diseases including of brain.

His namaz-e-janaza was held on Faguardiar Government Primary School Field in the upazila on Saturday noon.

Later on, he was buried at Mahjampur Graveyard in the upazila.

He left behind his two wives, five daughters, one son and many well-wishers to mourn his death.

Nasir Uddin

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Md Nasir Uddin, former member and president of Torabganj Union AL of Kamalnagar Upazila in the district, died on Wednesday night. He was 45.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was held on Thursday morning. Later on, he was laid down in his family graveyard near Fazil Beparihat area.

His death was condoled by District AL President Golam Faruq Pinku, General Secretary (GS) Advocate Noor Uddin Chowdhury Nayan, Upazila AL President Md Nizam Uddin, GS Advocate AKM Nurul Amin Razu, and Torabganj Union Chairman Mirza Ashraful Zaman Rasel.

He left behind his wife, one son and one daughter to mourn his death.















