Monday, 5 December, 2022, 9:52 AM
Discussion on Kotalipara Free Day held in Gopalganj

Published : Monday, 5 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Our Correspondent

GOPALGANJ, Dec 4: A discussion meeting was held on the occasion of Kotalipara Upazila Freedom Day in the district on Saturday.
The programme was organized on Saturday at the initiative of Muktijoddha Projanma Pathagar in the upazila on the day.
Kotalipara Upazila Nirbahi Officer Ferdous Wahid in Gopalganj district presided over the programme.
Mayor of Kotalipara Municipality in Gopalganj Kamal Hossain Sheikh, Kotalipara Upazila Unit Awami League leader Jahangir Hossain Khan, freedom fighters (FFs) Dr Atiar Rahman, Abul Kalam Azad, Sudharanjan Roy, Sahdev Baidya and General Secretary of the Muktijodha Projanma Pathagar in Kotalipara Upazila of the district Palash Sarder, among others, also spoke on the occasion and addressed the function at that time.
Speaking at the programme, the speakers said on this day in 1971, Kotalipara Upazila in Gopalganj District was freed from the Pakistani invaders. The freedom fighters had crossed the Ghaghar River riding by clay pots as an alternative to boats. The freedom fighters then attacked Kotalipara Police Station. They, later, occupied the police station and had be able to free Kotalipara Upazila in the district from the occupation of the Pakistani army and their associate organizations.


