Two jailed in rape cases in Rangamati, Thakurgaon

Separate courts in two days sentenced two men to jail in different different terms in different rape cases in two districts- Rangamati and Thakurgaon.

RANGAMATI: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a music teacher to eight years of imprisonment for sexually harassing a female student for two years.

Rangamati Women and Children Tribunal Judge AEM Ismail Hossain handed down the verdict.

The convict is Ranajit.

The court also fined him Tk 5 lakh.

Md Saiful Islam, public prosecutor (PP) of the court, confirmed the matter.

The court asked the district's deputy commissioner to give the fine to the student after taking it from the convict, said the PP.

According to the case statement, Ranajit sexually harassed his 18-year-old student at least three times from April 2020 to March 2022 while teaching her at her home.

Later on, the girl's father filed a case accusing the teacher under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act 2000 with the local police station (PS).

Following this, the tribunal judge pronounced the verdict on Thursday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.

THAKURGAON: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced a man to life-term of imprisonment for raping a girl after abducting her in Haripur Upazila in 2011.

Thakurgaon Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Golam Faruque handed down the verdict in the evening.

The condemned convict is Aminul Islam, 37, son of Amzad Ali, a resident of Baharampur Pashchimpara Village in Haripur Upazila of the district.

The court also fined him Tk 20,000, and in default, he has to suffer one more year in jail.

According to the prosecution, Aminul Islam abducted the victim girl, 14, from her house in the upazila on May 17, 2011, and raped her after taking the girl to an abandoned place.

The victim's mother lodged a case with Haripur PS on May 21, 2011 in this regard.

Following this, police arrested Aminul.

Police, later, submitted a charge-sheet to the court.

After examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses, the tribunal judge pronounced the verdict on Wednesday evening.











