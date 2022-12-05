Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 5 December, 2022, 9:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two jailed in rape cases in Rangamati, Thakurgaon

Published : Monday, 5 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Our Correspondents

Separate courts in two days sentenced two men to jail in different different terms in different rape cases in two districts- Rangamati and Thakurgaon.
RANGAMATI: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a music teacher to eight years of imprisonment for sexually harassing a female student for two years.
Rangamati Women and Children Tribunal Judge AEM Ismail Hossain handed down the verdict.
The convict is Ranajit.
The court also fined him Tk 5 lakh.
Md Saiful Islam, public prosecutor (PP) of the court, confirmed the matter.
The court asked the district's deputy commissioner to give the fine to the student after taking it from the convict, said the PP.
According to the case statement, Ranajit sexually harassed his 18-year-old student at least three times from April 2020 to March 2022 while teaching her at her home.
Later on, the girl's father filed a case accusing the teacher under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act 2000 with the local police station (PS).
Following this, the tribunal judge pronounced the verdict on Thursday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.
THAKURGAON: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced a man to life-term of imprisonment for raping a girl after abducting her in Haripur Upazila in 2011.
Thakurgaon Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Golam Faruque handed down the verdict in the evening.
The condemned convict is Aminul Islam, 37, son of Amzad Ali, a resident of Baharampur Pashchimpara Village in Haripur Upazila of the district.
The court also fined him Tk 20,000, and in default, he has to suffer one more year in jail.
According to the prosecution, Aminul Islam abducted the victim girl, 14, from her house in the upazila on May 17, 2011, and raped her after taking the girl to an abandoned place.
The victim's mother lodged a case with Haripur PS on May 21, 2011 in this regard.
Following this, police arrested Aminul.
Police, later, submitted a charge-sheet to the court.
After examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses, the tribunal judge pronounced the verdict on Wednesday evening.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
A programme to bid farewell to outgoing Kishoreganj DC Mohammad Shamim Alam
Winter clothes distributed in K’ganj, M’singh
Road mishaps claim five lives in 3 dists
15 fishermen abducted from Meghna River
National Disabled Development Foundation distributed wheelchairs
Renaming Haji Mohsin Market hurts Barishal people
14-feet python released at Kaptai
Sugarcane crushing begins at Natore mills


Latest News
G7 price cap on Russian oil kicks in
Gunmen kidnap worshippers in Nigeria mosque attack
Mehidy gives us victory to savour for years: Liton
Iranians in Iraq divided over end to morality police
England subdue Senegal to book France clash in World Cup quarters
Police arrest 1,356 suspects during special drives
France beat Poland 3-1 to reach World Cup quarter-finals
Had only winning in mind: Mehidy
Dec 10 Rally Venue: DMP expected to inform BNP by Monday
No alternative to Hasina to save Bangladesh, its democracy: Quader
Most Read News
Messi magic helps send Argentina into World Cup last eight
England subdue Senegal to book France clash in World Cup quarters
Police arrest 1,356 suspects during special drives
Blast at Nayapaltan: 15 BNP leaders and activists sued
 Messi breaks Maradona's World Cup goals tally
LCs under scanner to check money laundering: Tipu
Chattogram AL leader dies near rally venue
Iran state body reports 200 dead in protests
BNP's emergency meeting afternoon
PM at Chattogram Polo Ground
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft