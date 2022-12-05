Video
Home Countryside

BSCIC industrial park in Sirajganj makes slow progress

Published : Monday, 5 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Our Correspondent

The area of Sirajganj BSCIC industrial park to be built. photo: observer

SIRAJGANJ, Dec 4: Opening of an industrial park belonging to the Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) in the district is hampered due to various problems.
The industrial park project was passed in 2010. But the implementation of the project began in 2018.
Official sources said, despite the delay, the progress of implementation is going on; plots might be handed over by June 2023.
Authorities concerned said, after opening the industrial park, more than one lakh people of this region will get employments in the park. Living standard of people of the region will change radically.
Industry Minister Nurul Mazid Mahmud Humayun inspected the park on November 25 and inquired about its progress. He instructed the authorities for finishing the project by next June.
The park is being established on 400 acres of land across the east end of Bangabandhu Bridge and Dhaka-Sirajganj Highway, stretching 3km to Sayedabad Paikosha in Sirajganj Sadar Upazila.
According to field sources, so far, the land development of the project has been completed. Constructions of boundary wall, administrative Bhaban, road, drainage system, artificial lake and infrastructure are going on.
The industrial park is located nearby the Sadar town. Gas, water and electricity lines, road and drainage, and other infrastructures are built in the park. The project also included dumping yard and deep tube-well.
Investment facilities will be available for improved road, railway and water way communications.
Three out of total four disposable machines have been installed for water. The boundary wall has been completed by 75 per cent while the drain construction by 25 per cent.
The construction of the administrative building has been completed. The road construction has been completed by 20 per cent.
The park will have 829 plots while 570 factories might be set up.
Entrepreneurs will get plots of 10,000, 20,000, and 30,000 square feet.
The project cost has been fixed at Tk 719 crore.
Sirajganj Sadar MP Dr Habibe Millat said, once the park opened, investments will increase while transporting raw goods will be easier for improved communication.
When asked by journalists, the industry minister said, under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, new factories are being set up in the country; as part of this, the BSCIC industrial park is being raised in Sirajganj.
 "We hope the project will be finished by next June. It will be opened by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."
Project Director Zafar Bayzid said, various problems caused the delay to implementing the project. The time of implementation has been extended to June, he added.


