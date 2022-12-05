Woman crushed under train in Natore

NATORE, Dec 4: A woman was killed and her husband critically injured after being hit by a speedy train at a level crossing in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Bijli Begum, 45, wife of Billal Hossain, a resident of Bagatipara Upazila in the district.

Khairunnahar, station master of Natore Railway Station, said the accident took place at around 3:30pm when the Dhaka-bound intra-city train 'Rangpur Express' crashed into a motorbike carrying the couple while crossing the Pachhanipara level crossing, which left Bijli dead on the spot and Billal critically injured.

Injured Billal was rescued and rushed to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where he is now undergoing treatment with life-threatening injuries, she said.

The couple was heading towards the Sadar Upazila from Bagatipara, the station master said, adding that the motorcycle got shattered in the accident.











